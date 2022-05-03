Browning, veteran
Mike Heatherly
Pontotoc
Michael Bernard "Mike" Heatherly, age 74, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Mike was born on March 26, 1948 to Bernard and Connie Warren Heatherly. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Mike graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Services were, Sunday, May 1, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Steve Parrish officiating, burial followed in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Mitchell (Shawn); son, Chad Heatherly (Amy); two sisters, Dale Angle and Carolyn Ridling (George); a brother, Freddie Heatherly (Pat); a sister-in-law, LaJean Heatherly Mayo; the mother of his children, Linda Colson; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Caleb, Madison, Marly, Clayton and Michael Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Aleya.
Pallbearers were Joshua Chandler, Clayton Heatherly, Michael Ray Heatherly, Chad Austin, Barry Crawford and Mike Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jackie Heatherly and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Angle.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Annie Dean Tallant
Houlka
Annie Dean Tallent, 94, passed away April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born February 17, 1928 to Jim and Odell Turner. She attended Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, especially roses. She was a great cook and enjoyed her family and church family.
Services were Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Linn Hughes officiated. Burial was in the Williams Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children-Martha Fitts (Cecil), Jean Crawford and Renita Partin (Mark); seven grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Husbands-Wayne Crawford and Durell Tallent; daughter-Hazel McCamon; and a brother-L.A. Turner.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Fitts, Philip Fitts, Cecil Fitts, Paul Wilson, Jake Wilson, Jimmy Schwalenberg; honorary-Buddy Schwalenberg, B.J. Schwalenberg and Chris Thomas.
Mildred Ritchie
Baldwyn
Mildred Lavelle Holloway Ritchie passed from this life April 29, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born May 21, 1934, in Pontotoc, MS to John Wiley and Lela Franklin Holloway. She grew up on the family farm in the Judah community and attended Algoma and Pontotoc Schools. She met and married the love of her life Avis Wayne Ritchie on February 14, 1953. They made their home in Memphis, TN for over sixty years until the passing of Avis on May 3, 2014. They had a passion for traveling and square dancing. Mildred had retired from Memphis Teachers Agency as well as the City of Memphis. She was a devout member of Berclair Church of Christ in Memphis, TN for over 60 years. Mildred leaves behind her nephews Jerry L Holloway, Charles A Samples, and JT Huddleston who all cared for her as they lived together for over 8 years. She also leaves behind nephew Ricky White (Lynn) and niece Debbie Montgomery (John) as well as her sweet lil fur baby Oscar who she adored, and he adored her. There are numerous nieces and nephews who will also miss this sweet lady.
Mildred was preceded by her above-mentioned parents and beloved husband. Her sister Laverne Dougherty, two brothers Gerald Holloway and JL Holloway along with her sweet fur baby Fuzzy.
Funeral services were Tuesday May 3, in the Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral. Burial will be in the Forrest Hill Cemetery-East, Bartlett, TN, Wednesday May 4, 2022.
Joel Hale
Pontotoc
Joel Hale of Pontotoc, MS passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo on April 30, 2022. He was surrounded with the love and prayers of family and friends.
Joel was born in 1937 to Charlie Bazil Hale and Ora Lucille Montgomery Hale and raised in the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County alongside his 3 brothers. He graduated from Hurricane High School in 1955 and remained fast friends with his graduating class. He attended Itawamba Junior College 1956-57 where he played baseball, was a member of the yearbook staff, and active in the Baptist Student Union.
He married his wife of 63 years, Shirley Jo Parrish in 1958 and they raised 2 daughters in the city of Pontotoc. Joel served in the 108th Armored Cavalry, Pontotoc National Guard for 6 years and he retired from the Pontotoc Postal Service in 1993 after 25+ years of dedicated service. The Post Office was a second home to him, and his fellow employees were dear friends for many years.
Joel was an active member of First Baptist Church and the Pontotoc community. He taught Sunday School & Training Union and served many terms as a deacon in the church. He was a long-time member of the choir and Men's Quartet and was also a proud member of the Renegade Sunday School Class. He volunteered with Pontotoc Parks and Rec, coached Little League and American Legion baseball, and was a member of the Jaycees. He enjoyed many years as a basketball referee and baseball umpire for regional high school sports.
Joel spent his retirement years working part-time at the Tupelo and Pontotoc Country Clubs and playing with his golf buddies on as many courses as possible. He traveled with friends and family across much of the US, loved cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels, hunted quail and pheasant, and spent many hours tending to his beautiful tomatoes and flowers. You could often find him fishing on his pond or walking the well-worn paths of his homestead which was truly his favorite place on this earth.
Joel is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother, Eudean Hale.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughters Harriet Neal of Oxford and Jennifer Zemaitis (Greg) of Wildwood, MO. He was blessed with 4 grandchildren Darby Garner (Luke), Haley Neal, Joelle and Nicolas Zemaitis and great grandchildren Matt, Aaron, Rachel and Rider who is expected to join the family July, 2022. His surviving siblings are Zane Hale (Glenda) of Hurricane, Jackie Hale (Jo) of New Albany and Sister-in-Law Bobbie Hale of Hurricane. Joel and Shirley's close family includes 8 nieces and nephews and their children. He has many cousins in the Montgomery and Hale families who have remained his dear friends throughout life.
A Service of Remembrance was held Tuesday, May 2 in the First Baptist Church Sanctuary.
Pallbearers were Ronnie and Keith Hale, Scott Hale, Jay Hale, Roger Smith, Timothy Laprade, Bart Todd, & Don Moroney.
Honorary Pallbearers were Chris Hale, Trey and Easton Smith, Noah Hale, Keegan and Dustin Todd, and Drew and Wyatt Moroney.
Ushers will be his church friends and classmates of the Renegade Sunday School Class, Mike Montgomery, Sam Dowdy, Wylis Kemp, Greg Laprade, AM Norwood, Ellis Reeder, Lee Paterson, and Jason Angle.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, or the charity of your choice.