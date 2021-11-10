Border, has pic, heart logo
John Carter
Ecru
John Dalton Carter, 21, resident of Ecru, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
A Private Service honoring the life of John Dalton will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
John Dalton was born on October 23, 1999 in Starkville, MS, the son of David Carter (Tammy) and Jennifer Hardin. He was a 2019 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was recently employed by Walmart as a produce stocker.
An avid lover of all things video games, sports and music, John Dalton will be remembered for his quiet but fun personality and infectious smile.
Family was important to him and for the short time he was shared with us, his memories will last a life time.
In addition to his parents, John Dalton is survived by three aunts, Tammy Leach, Tina Saxon and Tisha Leath, eight uncles, Ronnie McCanlis, Van Carter, Scott Carter, Timmy Carter, Corey Carter, Thomas Howell, Tony Giompoletti, and Timmy Giompoletti, two brothers, David M. Cox of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Ethan Hardin (Pam) of Houston, three grandparents, Judith McCollum of Troy, Robert Carter of Smithville, and Annette Giompoletti of Ecru.
He is also preceded in death by an uncle, John Van Hoozer, and four grandparents, Charles McCollum, James Giompoletti and Joann and Don Howell.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Carter family
Lynda Russell
Hurricane
Lynda Doris Russell passed away on November 7, 2021. She and her husband Bobby Clay Russell of the Hurricane Community were married 63 years. Lynda was a homemaker and loved her family, gardening and sewing. She showed her love by sending dishes of food, desserts or homemade candy to friends. They have two children Randell Russell and Nevedia Russell Hollingsworth and son in law Bill Hollingsworth.
They have 3 grandkids Charissa Pardee, grandson in law James Pardee; Rodney Carpenter, wife Katie Carpenter; and Tasha Russell Turner, husband Shawn Turner.
They have 9 great kids Addison and Lillyan Pardee; Natalie, Mindy, Kevin, Oz Carpenter, Kara McCollough; and AJ and Jacie Best.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Gladys Stevens and Clay and Marie Russell.
Services will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11AM at Union Nazarene Church. Burial will follow in Union Nazarene Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, November 10th, 10AM until service time at the church.
Shirley Simmons
Pontotoc
Shirley Kay Simmons, 73, passed away November 5, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab, New Albany, MS. Shirley Kay Butler Simmons was born to the late John Aron and Lois Catherine Butler on September 17, 1948 in Bruce, MS. She was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She worked for Carpenter Company for 30 years until retiring. She loved her dogs Bella Mae and Forrest. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Dana Stewart (Mike); one son, Chris Simmons (Christy); grandchildren, Seth Simmons (Lauren), Sadie Rowan (Will), Shelby Simmons, Bart Tompkins, Mandy Stewart, Steven Stewart, and Carson Stewart; great grandchildren, Bentley Simmons, Baylor Poole, Leo Rowan, and Annalaia Tompkins; and her brother, Sammy Joe Butler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dane Simmons, Dale Galloway, her parents, John Aron and Lois Catherine Butler; and her brother, Harold Wayne Butler.
Services were Sunday, November 7, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Linn Hughes officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements,
Pallbearers will be Seth Simmons, Steven Stewart, Terry Simmons, Ricky Simmons, and David Simmons.
Louise Renfroe
Pontotoc
Louise Davis Renfroe, 73 of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on November 3rd, 2021.
She was born to the late Emery and Hazel Davis on January 9th, 1948 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Robert Davis and Emery Cecil Davis, Jr.
Louise is survived by her husband of 48 plus years, Charles Thomas "Tom" Renfroe, Jr.; her children, Katie Louise Renfroe Carter (Ken), Betsy Marie Renfroe Wade (Jason), James Thomas Renfroe; grandchildren, Stephen Thomas Carter, William Bryant Carter, Emily Grace Wade, Madeline Elizabeth Wade, and Jason Bryant Wade.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Faith Ministry of Bartlett, TN or to the Church Health Center of Memphis, TN.
Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, November 13th at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, TN. Services will follow at 11:00am.
Phillip Clair
Pontotoc
Phillip Tyler Clair passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with his sisters by his side. He was born March 9, 1965. He attended school at South Pontotoc. He was loved by all his family and friends.
Memorial services were November 6, at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, Miss. for family and close friends. Bro. Linn Hughes officiated. Kesler Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
He leaves behind his sisters, Theresia Dillard (Ray) of Thaxton and Paula Moss (Terry) of Houlka; his brothers, Ricky Clair (Nita) of Houlka and Randy Clair of Houlka; his sister-in-law, Michelle Clair of Pontotoc and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Jean Black Clair and Billy Gene Clair; his brother, Terry Dale Clair; his grandparents, Virgil and Maeoner Black; his great-grandparents, Elbert and Dovie Black and several aunts and uncles.
Condolences to the family may be made online
Connie Garmon
Olive Branch
Connie Garmon, 85, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home in Olive Branch. She was born May 18, 1935. Services were November 5 at the Marks Mississippi Cemetery. Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.