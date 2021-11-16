Imogene Stacy
Pontotoc
Helen Imogene Sewell Stacy, 86, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1935, in Pontotoc County, MS to the late Ivie Bernon Sewell and Ona Mae Mize Sewell.
She married the love of her life, Ike Stacy, on July 3, 1952. She built her home on her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a loving and caring mother who always provided for her family.
She was a founding member of Victory Baptist Church and faithful member for fifty years. She and her husband were co-founders and co-owners of S&S Manufacturing (Stacy Furniture). She supported many causes, such as, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Le Bonheur Hospital, Samaritan's Purse, and other ministries.
Services were Tuesday, November 16, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Rev. Philip Jackson and Rev. Roger Stacy officiating. The family will have a private burial Wednesday morning at the church cemetery. United Funeral Services of New Albany was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three sons; Roger Stacy (Penny) of Humboldt, TN, Dale Stacy (Tracy) and Mike Stacy (Angie), both of Pontotoc; two sisters, Betty Cayson of Pontotoc, and Deborah Waldrop of Thaxton; four brothers, Jimmy Sewell, Chester Sewell, Harvey Sewell, and Joe Sewell all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Sonya Stacy, Sara Saxon, Benji Stacy, Holly Morgan, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Seth Stacy and Charity Covington; fourteen great grandchildren, Sara Grace Allen, Will Allen, Isaac Shelton, Beth Saxon, Ashlyn Saxon, Levi Saxon, Taryn Jamison, Westin Stacy, Eason Stacy, Malachi Stacy, Molly Covington, Sawyer Morgan, Salem Morgan, and Sage Morgan; two great great grandchildren, Hannah Belle Brinkley and Roper Brinkley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ike Stacy, and a great great grandchild, Boone Brinkley.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons; Benji Stacy, Seth Stacy, Justin Stacy, Caleb Stacy, Will Allen and Isaac Shelton.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Browning
Janis Pitts
Thaxton
Janis L. Pitts of Thaxton crossed over into her reward on Friday, November 12, 2021. She died peacefully at home in her own bed. She had failing health for a number of years and now she is at rest. Janis was born, Janis Carolyn Livingston, on July 30, 1947, to Byron and Elois Livingston of Tupelo. She was married on December 21, 1967, to Reuben S. Pitts III of Pontotoc. Their near 54-year marriage was filled with mutual love. Reuben hauled her off to Virginia soon after their marriage where they lived for 44 years, with a two-year interlude in Italy. Reuben's career kept him on the move and Janis was the captain of the house. She raised two sons, started a pre-kindergarten for the local Baptist Association, and befriended a number of elderly shut-ins in the Fredericksburg, Virginia community. Janis was a very private person, but loved her various art forms. She was a painter, jewelry maker, and creative seamstress. She was also a gourmet cook and avid reader. Janis was a devout Christian who spent much of her reading time in Christian studies.
Janis is survived by her husband, Reuben; her sons Walton Pitts (Susan) of Evans, Georgia, and Richard Pitts of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Halea Pitts, Sarah Pitts, and Adam Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gerald Livingston.
Funeral services were Monday November 15 at Thaxton Baptist Church with Brother Michael Wilbanks officiating. The service was livestreamed on the Thaxton Baptist Church Facebook Page and at Thaxton Baptist Church on YouTube. Burial followed at New Hope Cemetery in Pontotoc County.
Pallbearers were Tim McCarver, Tommy Biffle, Rickey Wise, Mike Falkner, Don Scott, and Jeff Cooper.
Browning Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Albert Stevens
Pontotoc
Albert M. "Milburn" Stevens, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 09, 2021, at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. He was born September 22, 1928. Services were Friday, November 12, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Springville Cemetery.
April McMillen
Blue Springs
April Diana Shoemaker McMillen took flight to her heavenly home on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was born April 13, 1978 to DuWayne Shoemaker and Debra McNeal Shoemaker. She was a brilliant student and graduated from Blue Mountain College with honors and with a BS in Education. Mrs. Diana was a beautiful soul who was so full of life and a member of many organizations including; Eunomia Society, Beta Club, Blue Mountain Honor Society, Spanish English Teacher Organization, and Theater. She had a love for the Spanish Language and for teaching it. She was always overjoyed, for a student, who she had taught in early years, to encounter them and reminisce of the lessons taught. Above all the things in her life, her family and children were the dearest and most important. There are not enough words to express the love her family has for her, and how dearly she will be missed.
Services for Mrs. McMillen were Thursday, November 11, with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating, at United Funeral Service.
She is survived by her parents, DuWayne and Debra Shoemaker, her loving husband, Jeremy McMillen, her two daughters, sixteen-year-old Analyse Delaney McMillen and thirteen-year-old Jaycee Kameron McMillen.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Grover and Ruby Lee Shoemaker and her maternal grandparents Samson Edward McNeal Jr. and Myrtice Walters McNeal.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Funeral Service for funeral expenses.
Has pic Browning
Rebekah Clemons
Pontotoc
Rebekah Clemons, age 76, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 6, 1945 to Buster and Ivy Lou Brewer Brown. Rebekah and her late husband Alvis Clemons founded C & C Machine and worked side by side for many years until retirement. She was a very artistic lady, she had a talent for making stained glass windows, jewelry, and ceramics, wood burning and oil paintings and was an avid antique collector. Her many beautiful creations will live on with her family for generations.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two sons, Mark Clemons and wife Becky and Wesley Clemons; a half-sister, Carolyn Richburg; two sisters-in-law, Dot Daniel and Wilma Daniel; two grandchildren, Chris Clemons and Allison Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a grandson, Scott Clemons; a sister, Mary Jo Williams and three brothers, Thomas Edward Brown, George Daniel and Joe Daniel.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
