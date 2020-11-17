Danny Clay Warren, Jr. "Clay Boy", 50, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born October 17, 1970 to Danny and Azalee Warren in Lee County. Clay loved to talk, tell jokes, and prank. He was a truck driver, and from the age of 12 a mule man, then a pony puller. He was a member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church.
Clay is survived by his mama, Azalee "Lee" Warren; one sister, Amanda Warren; three nieces, Amelia, Ava, and Tera Merritt; two nephews, Austin and Jude Merritt; and significant others, Renea and Trinity Franks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Clay Warren, Sr.
Services were Monday, November 16, at Greatest Mission Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Grove "Who'd Thought It" Cemetery . Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Mark and Phil McGregor, Lanny Burchfield, Purvis Metcalf, Booger Hall, and Brett Bramlett.
Services were Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Randy Clark and Bro. Tommy Inmon officiated. Burial was in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his sisters-Linda Keith (Larry), Ruth Clark (Tony) and Joann Anderson (Randy); caregivers-Red and AJ Keith; children-Melissa, Roy Dean and Stephanie Chambers; grandchildren-Kyle and Ashley Florez, Troy Dean Chambers, Patrick Chambers and Shane Puckett; brother-in-law-Paul Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Nobe and Vida Mae Chambers; brother-Tommy Chambers; sister-Jane Clark and Grandson-Will Puckett.
Pallbearers were Red Keith, Zack Keith, Kevin Clark, Chad Johnson, Ben Hill and Cody Keith; honorary pallbearers were Bobby Chambers and Paul Wayne Rowe.
Spud Max was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his two great-great-nephews Remi and Brenden Keith.
Terry lived in Alaska for over 35 years and truly enjoyed the outdoors and activities within Alaska, spending a lot of his free time on his boat up at Nancy Lake with friends & family. Terry enjoyed reading & was also active in body building competition. Terry also enjoyed spending time at his cabin.
Terry is survived by his two brothers; Carthell (Christine) Williams & Kyle (Carrie)Williams. Two nieces Jessica Breedlove & Lindsey Myers and one nephew Austin Williams
Terry's outgoing personality and selfless character will truly be missed.
We truly love you brother.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell & Betty Williams.
She leaves to mourn her passing her loving children; Helen (Willie) Wren, Joyce Randle, Linda Riley, Adell Riley, Alfredia Starnes , Gwen Irons and Wendell Riley; 55 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Harris; two brothers, Frank Morris and Elbert Morris (Syble); sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Morris; special granddaughter, Angela Liggins (John); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Alfonzo Lawrence Riley and Bobby Dale Riley; brothers, Louis Morris Jr., James Morris; sister, Vera Morris; granddaughter Latoya Riley : son-in-law, Marcus Andre Starnes. Funeral services were Friday, November 13, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com