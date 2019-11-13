Obits for nov 13
Roger Swan
Pontotoc
Roger Earl Swan, 63, went to be with his heavenly father on November 5, 2019, after a long illness. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
Services were Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Fred Hartley officiated. Burial followed in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years-Cheryl Swan; children-Wesley Swan (Brandi), Sherry Brandon (Stan), Brandon Swan, Jayna Swan and Karsley Swan; mother-Vertie Swan; brother-Dan Swan (Karen) and sister-Nina Swan; grandchildren-Evan and Lauren Brandon, Baylor and Saylor Fallin.
He was preceded in death by his father-Buell Swan; son-Ethen Carr.
Pallbearers were Michael Williams, Baylor Fallin, Jamie Fleming, Adam Rolland, Adam Smith, Bob Robinson, David Fillhart, Harold Myers and J.R. Myers.
Mary Katheryn Sansing
Houlka
Mary Kathryn Sansing, 79, passed away November 10, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Kathryn was born to Lillian Grace Denton Logan and Buren Thomas Logan on October 10, 1940. She was a registered nurse, working at Behavorial Health for 30 years, before retiring. She enjoyed watching football with her family and helping her late husband work his mules. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her outspoken opinions and wonderful advice. She touched the lives of so many people in her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughters, Debby Boies (Mike) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Patty Sansing of Houlka; two grandsons, Cliff Fikes (Kelly) of Kingwood, TX, and Mason Porter (Katie Watkins) of Bartlett, TN; one granddaughter, Sarah Wade (Mike) of Atlanta, GA; great grandsons, Cole and Cooper Fikes of Kingwood; great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Perez (Alex) and Camille Fikes of Kingwood, Lydia and Alina Wade of Atlanta, GA; one great great grandson, Joseph Rey Perez of Kingwood; brother, Johnny Logan (Carolyn) of Randolph; sister in law, Ginny Logan of Richmond, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews that all held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Sansing; her parents; sisters, Thomas Ann Easley and Patricia Craig; and a brother, James Buren Logan.
Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gershom Baptist Church with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Private Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Kyle Gillespie, Steve Porter, George Dallas, West Warren, Joey Crane, and Jason Schmidt.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, November 13, 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Michael Caples
Madison
Michael Caples of Madison, Mississippi, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from complications of interstitial lung disease. He was 54.
Born on September 28, 1965, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, Michael attended Pontotoc High School and later graduated, cum laude, in chemical engineering from the University of Mississippi, in 1987. It was at Ole Miss that he met Sylvia Jarrett of Bruce, Mississippi, whom he would later marry and with whom he would spend the next 31 years. They have two daughters, Mary Chosen and Katie, both currently attending Ole Miss.
The early part of Michael's career was spent working as a chemical engineer at Dupont in Augusta, Georgia and then at Newsprint South Inc., in Grenada, Mississippi. But it was six years after graduating with his engineering degree that Michael decided to go back to school to pursue a degree in law-and in 1994, received a juris doctorate from his beloved Ole Miss. Michael would spend the remainder of his career practicing in the area of environmental law-in both litigation and regulatory practices. His first job as a new lawyer would lead him to the law firm of Crosthwait, Terney and Noble in Jackson, Mississippi, where he forged the beginning of many enduring friendships.
Most recently, as a partner with Butler Snow in Jackson, Mississippi, Michael served on multiple boards including the Mississippi chapter of Solid Waste Management Association of North America and the Ole Miss School of Engineering. He received multiple distinctions including Best Lawyers in America/Government Relations Practice, and Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business/Environment (Mississippi), among others.
It was Michael's varied interests that created such a colorful narrative. He was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel, loved tailgating in the Grove, and held season tickets for multiple sports there. He was an avid golfer, and a seasoned global traveler. He and his wife, at one point, owned The Cavalier Shoppe in Flowood, Mississippi. But his true passion was for his girls-his daughters were the absolute center of his universe and, as they will tell you, he was the most perfect "girl dad" there was. Anything they loved, he loved.
Michael is survived by his wife, Sylvia Jarrett Caples and their daughters Mary Chosen and Katie; his parents Diann and Bobby Caples of Pontotoc, Mississippi; his sister Teresa Douglas (Don) of Oxford, Mississippi and their children Benjamin, Zac (Parker), and Jon Michael; his in-laws Janice and Rex Jarrett of Bruce, Mississippi; and his sister-in-law Rhonda Jarrett and her children Paul Brown (Cricket) and Janna Brown.
The Caples family are lifelong members of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, Mississippi,where his funeral service will take place Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a brief visitation at 10:00 a.m. Michael will be interred at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Harold Frank Stubblefield
Pontotoc
Harold Frank Stubblefield, 92, passed away November 10, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. He worked for years at Sunshine Mills until his retirement. He was a great fisherman and hunter. He had a gift at repairing things that was broken.
Services were Monday, November 11, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Rich Dilling officiated. Burial was in the Ecru Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife-Helen; sister-Joyce Shelton; sister-in-law-Joyce Stubblefield; a special caretaker and nephew-Brad Stubblefield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents-Hess and Lillian Stubblefield; sister-Cassie White and three brothers-Paul, J.W. and Gerald Stubblefield.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Melba Lewis
Ecru
Melba Ruth Purdon Lewis went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 on November 4, 2019. She was married to the late James Aron Lewis for more than 57 years. She was a wonderful, Godly Wife, Mother,Grandmother-"MeMommy", and pastor's wife. She was born and raised in Ecru, a graduate of Blue Mountain College. She was an Elementary and Academically Gifted Teacher, a Wal-Mart employee in Pontotoc and a faithful member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Services were Saturday, November 9, at Cherry Creek Baptist Church in Ecru, MS. with Bro. Dustin Long and Bro. Gary Berry officiating. Burial was in Ecru Cemetery.
Melba is survived by her two children, Charlotte Lewis Berry (Gary) of Belton, MO, James Lewis (Staci) of Pontotoc, MS; nine grandchildren, John Berry (Rachel) of Belton, MO, Brian Berry of Canton, OH, Grant Berry (Natalie) of Oklahoma City, OK, Sierra Berry of Belton, MO, Amber Lewis Hall (Steven), of Starkville, MS, Andrea Lewis of Hernando, MS, Bryce Akins and Brant Akins both of Oxford, MS, and Leigh Allison Akins of Ripley, MS; two great-granddaughters, Addison Berry and Samantha Berry of Belton, MO; and extended family Erich and Joann Munn of Ripley, MS, Sean and Shelley Akins of Ripley, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband; James Aron Lewis: her parents: L.T. and Christine Horton Purdon ; one brother: O.D. Purdon (Isabelle) and her grandparents.
Pallbearers were Brian Berry, Grant Berry, Sean Akins, Bryce Akins, Brant Akins, Steven Hall
Memorials may be made to Cherry Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 603, Ecru, MS 38841.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Lewis family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
