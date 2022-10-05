Roger Dale Perrigan
Pontotoc
Mr. Roger Dale Perrigan, 67, master machinist tool & die with Southwire Corporation, died September 27, 2022 at his residence in Pontotoc. Funeral Services were held Monday, October 3, at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County MS. Rev. Kevin Tribble officiated. Pallbearers were Ashton Hollis, Aaron Hollis, Jacob Mullen, Jeff Wilson, Clifton Abbott and Mitch Edge. Mr. Perrigan was a member of Missionary Baptist Church at Toccopola, MS and was preceded in death by his parents; Albert and Florene Perrigan, sisters; Sandra Smith and Sarah Abbott and nephew; Jerry Wilson. Mr. Roger is survived by his wife; Jo Nell Perrigan, Pontotoc, MS, daughters; Kelly Lott, Grenada, MS, Jennifer Tune, Grenada, MS, and Lisa Edge, Pontotoc, MS, sons; Brad Perrigan Weir, MS, and Junior Akers, Pontotoc, MS, brother; Erven Perrigan, Mathiston, MS and thirteen grandchildren. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com.
Sylvia Harrison
Pontotoc
Sylvia Harrison, 50, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home in Randolph. She was born May 2, 1972. Services will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 12 noon until service time. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
Shirley Ball
Pontotoc
Shirley Ruth Ball, 75, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Cherry Creek MB Church in Ecru. Interment will be in Cherry Creek MB church cemetery.
Charla Austin
Pontotoc
Charla Frances Ruth Austin, 103, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, MS. She was born on December 8, 1918, to James "Jim" Andrew and Verlen "Bubber" Eva Easley Ruth in Falkner, MS. She was active well into her 90s and was born the year WW1 ended, lived through the depression, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and Iraq War. She was a 1939 graduate of Vardaman High School. On weekends, Charla Frances and her sister, Virginia, would clear the dance hall in Pontotoc and they would dance to the jitterbug together. She married Loss Andrew Austin. She had one son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr. She worked as an assistant at South Pontotoc School, which she loved, the Shirt Factory in Pontotoc for many years, and then Comfort Care in Pontotoc, for 21 years, before retiring. A long-time member of West Heights Baptist Church, she loved gardening, flowers, watching TV, listening to gospel music, cooking, reading the newspaper, spending time with family, dancing, shopping on QVC, and talking about the old days.
Charla was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr.; her husband; 3 sisters, Essie Ruth(Richard), Pontotoc, Agnes Ruth Gillespie(Theo), Vardeman, and Virginia Ruth Houpt(Alvis), Pontotoc; 2 brothers, A.W. Ruth(Mary Emily), Pontotoc, and James Robert Ruth(Rachel Stroup Ruth), Pontotoc;
Survivors include her 4 grandchildren, Larry Poole, Jr.(JoAnne Orr), Tammy Jean Poole Fauver(Brandon), Michael Poole, and Michelle Poole Roberts(Ryan); 9 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Wannie, Vera, Glenda, and Jean; nephews, Jerry and Jimmy; and a host of cousins, friends, and family.
Funeral services were Sunday, October 2, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Webb
Pontotoc
Nancy Ellen Webb passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Nancy was born on September 26, 1955, in Tupelo, MS to B.W. and Jean Webb. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1973. She was a standout basketball player at PHS and continued her career with a 4-year scholarship to Blue Mountain College. After ending her college career, she was the first women's basketball referee in the state of Mississippi. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Nancy had a passion for traveling, watching sports, and caring for her dogs. Nancy had a strong desire to help others. She has impacted many lives with her, motivation, personality, and leadership.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, B.W. and Jean Webb.
Survivors include her sister, Jennifer Webb Quarles (Randy); brother, Joseph Webb (Shannon); nieces and nephews, Austin Cook (Ashton), Hannah Quarles, Shelby Knight (Cooper), and Kye Webb.
Service was held at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc Monday, October 3. Bro. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial followed in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Austin Cook, Cooper Knight, Cory Bailey, Phil Webb, Kye Webb, and Tommy Morton.
Frances McGregor
Pontotoc
Annie Frances Mathews McGregor, born August 12, 1932, left this world to meet the Lord on September 29, 2022. She is reunited with her loving husband, Kenneth McGregor; her father and mother, Carl and Pearl Mathews; her sister, Virginia Mathews Hadaway; and her brother, William Robert Mathews. She leaves behind her daughter, Lisa McGregor Smith; son-in-law, Stephen Smith; grandchildren, Jonathan Smith and Anna Smith; and many nieces and nephews, all whom she loved and who loved her. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be missed.
Funeral services were Sunday, October 2, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Stephen Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Veteran, browning
George Hamblin
Pontotoc
George Windham Hamblin, age 99, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born December 6, 1922 to Herman and Oma Lee Chunn Hamblin. George was a farmer and retired from the Union Couny Co-op. He was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. George proudly served in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed gardening and his farm animals, especially his goats and donkeys.
Service will be Monday, October 3, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh McCraw officiating; burial will follow in the Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his three daughters, Bernette Mask (Frank), Denise Presley and Marie Grant; two sisters, Lucille Fitzgerald and Ivery Cobb; one brother, Milburn "Bill" Hamblin; seven grandchildren, Michael Turner (Donnah), Mark Mask (Maria), Melissa Presley, Mandi McCraw (Josh), Marci Wages (Michael), Scott Grant (Kim) and Doug Grant (Leah); twenty-two great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ida Mae Andrews Hamblin; two brothers, Carroll Hamblin and Melvin Hamblin and his beloved four legged bestfriend "Sam".
Pallbearers will be Michael Turner, Mark Mask, Scott Grant, Doug Grant, Michael Wages and Dallas Bailey. Honorary pallbearer will be Gavin Kitchens.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Veteran
Fred Baker
Pontotoc
Fred A. Baker, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home. He was a United States Army and Navy Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and family time.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Luz Baker; his son, Cody Baker (Pam); his grandsons, Matthew Baker and Brodie Baker; granddaughters, Brandi McNally and Sabrina Downs; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ruby Baker; sister, Mary Ellen Baker; and his son, John Baker.
Funeral services were Saturday, October 1, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Pontotoc with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Graveside services followed in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Peggie McGregor
Pontotoc
Peggie Wayne McGregor, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1945 to Elwood Jessie and Velma Ruth Franklin Snider. Peggie was the Valedictorian of the Class of 1963 at Thaxton High School. She was a member of Turnpike Baptist Church. Peggie enjoyed sewing, reading, working word puzzles, collecting recipes and fishing.
Services were Thursday, September 29, at Turnpike Baptist Church with Rev. Pete Gregory officiating; burial followed in the Turnpike Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Annette McGregor and Jane Mahan (Russell); two sons, Michael Delaine McGregor (Elizabeth Carol) and Charles Kevin McGregor; six grandchildren, Heather Vogel, Courtney Mills, Kevin McGregor, Hoyt Tutor, Connor McGregor and Laine Mahan; and four great-grandchildren, Kellen Vogel, Kinley Vogel, Keegan Vogel and Ella Mills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Delaine McGregor; three sisters, Vallie Louise Snider Inmon, Hilda Frances Snider Heard and Ruth Dale "Bobbie" Snider; and two brothers, L.T. Snider and William Hoyt "Billy" Snider.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
