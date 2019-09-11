Gladys Vanzant
Hickory Flat
Gladys Jewel Vanzant, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 03, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services were Friday, September 6, at Faith Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Ara McGlaun
Tupelo
Mrs. Ara Earnestine McGlaun, 78, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Funeral services were Saturday, September 7, at the Church of the Living God in Tupelo. Interment was at Chapel Grove Cemetery on Longview Road.
Rev. John McGlaun, Jr., officiated. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford was in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. McGlaun is survived by two daughters, Betty Joyce (Jerry) Flemons, and Susan (Quay) Worthem, both of Thaxton, MS; three sons, James Davis (Ida) McGlaun of Las Cruces, NM, Terry (Robin) McGlaun of Tupelo, and John (Donna) McGlaun, Jr., of Collinsville, IL; one special daughter, Roslyn (Karnard) Boles of Thaxton; one sister, Willie Ester (Ray) Satterwhite, of Tupelo; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. McGlaun was preceded in death by her husband, John A. McGlaun, Sr.; her parents, N.J. McGee and Evie McGee; one son, Harold McGlaun; one sister, Barbara Smith; and two brothers, Bonnie O'Neal McGee and Lewis McGee.
Delores Tutor
Coppell, Texas
Dolores Ann Francis Tutor, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home in Texas. She met her husband Leon, in Aurora, IL, in an ammunition plant, where they both worked. After marrying in 1954, Leon brought Del to Pontotoc, to meet his relatives, where all of them fell in love with her. He then went back into the military, joining the Air Force, until their retirement. While Leon was finishing his tour in Vietnam she became heavily involved in the VFW auxiliary. The military wives got together and planned ways to help our troops and veterans. She spent countless hours making lap robes for VFW hospitals. She gave blood every chance she could. She became the national chairwoman for the Buddy Poppy campaign to raise funds for the VFW. And she was nominated president of the local auxiliary. Her picture still hangs on the VFW wall in New York Mills Minnesota.
She is survived by her children, Tena Marie Tutor Trixler, James Michael Tutor (Gail), and Brian Keith Tutor (Paula); her granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Trixler; her sister-in-law, Judy Dittman; her great aunt, Ethel Wenmaker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane and Rachel Tutor; a host of nieces and nephews in Mississippi who loved her dearly; and her Tutor and Ferguson cousins in Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Tutor; her parents, Harry McCarthy and Pauline Hjeltness ; her grandson, Sean Patrick Trixler; her siblings, John Dittman, Marguerite Nelson, Linda Eder, and Beverly Jean Dittman; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carnice and Dorinda Tutor, Alvis and Christeen Bishop, Andy and Gladys Anderson, and Glen and Jean Tutor.
Pallbearers were: Duane Tutor, Jody Anderson, Gary Washington, Greg Washington, Marty Chris Ritchie, Lance Holladay, Landon Holladay and Carson Jeffreys.
Services were Saturday, September 7, at Cooke Baptist Church with Father Tim Murphy and Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial was in Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Browning
Opaline Cochran
Endville
Opaline Dillard Cochran, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Countywood Manor in Mantachie, MS. She was born October 23, 1929 to Wesley Hobert Dillard and Jettie Witt Dillard. Opaline worked at Hunter Sadler for 45 years and retired at age 80 from Sam's Club in Tupelo. She enjoyed working outside in her yard.
Services were Monday, September 9, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. William "Bill" Mason officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linda Nell Baker (Gene) of Amory, MS, Buddy Cochran (Donna) of Tupelo, MS and Patricia Rose Graham (Reid) of Hurricane, MS; one sister, Faye Dillard Brown of Huntsville, AL; Seven Grandsons, Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Milton Lindsey Cochran.
Pallbearers were Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham.
Honorary Pallbearers were Quintin Baker, Garrison Baker, Ross Cochran, Gabriel Sewell and Shae Gates.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Veteran of the Royal Navy, England has flag in folder says obit Royal Navy flag
Browning
Leslie Huntington
Pontotoc
Leslie "Coach Les" Huntington, age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born February 19, 1938, in Wimbley, England, to Harold and Iris Jackson Huntington. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo, and a Mason. Les was a veteran of the Royal Navy. He was the girls' soccer Coach at New Albany High School for several years. His hobbies included scuba diving, reading, cooking, rose gardening and soccer. Les loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them to play soccer, swim and snorkel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4 p.m., at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Rev. Jerry Grammer officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Taylor Huntington, of Pontotoc, MS; and his children, Kimberly Boschi (Gio), Christopher Huntington, both of Boston, MA, Kristi Munlin (Jason) of Pontotoc, MS and Denise Billings of Dallas, TX; one brother, Norman Huntington of England; six grandchildren, William Huntington, Nicholas Huntington, Lorenzo Boschi, Taylor Munlin, Katie Munlin, Chris Munlin and Jake Munlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Alan Huntington.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
veteran
Dr. Billy Spears
Oxford
Dr. Billy Gene Spears, 84, died at his son's home in Oxford, MS on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery in Hurricane, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time.
Born in Hurricane, MS to the late Frank and Cora Merle Spears, Dr. Spears coached and won the state basketball championship in Urich, MO. Billy was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS and the Kiwanis Club. He raised Beef Master cattle for 70 years and was a member of the Beef Master Breeders' Union. Dr. Spears earned a PhD. In Child Psychology at Ole Miss and served in the National Guard during the Meredith time. He worked at NMRC for 25 years as a liaison between NMRC and the University of Mississippi. He also, developed grants for RSVP Respite Care. Along with his parents, Dr. Spears was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Hale Spears.
He is survived by his son, Eric Spears and his wife, Stephanie of Oxford, MS and four grandchildren, Andrew Spears, Nathan, Zachery and Madelyn Medlin all of Oxford, MS.
Memorial contributions in Dr. Spears memory may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Oxford, MS 38655.
In honor of Dr. Spears' service, the flag of the United Sates Army National Guard will be flown at Waller Funeral Home.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
In honor of Dr. Spears' service, the flag of the United Sates Army National Guard will be flown at Waller Funeral Home.
Taylor King
Pontotoc
Taylor King, 83, passed away on September 08, 2019, at Home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Ecru.
Mickey Denham
Houlka
Mr. James Michael "Mickey" Denham, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. James was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on July 21, 1949 to James Marvin Denham and Maeola Lindsey Denham. He was a retired truck driver and a farmer. He also was a member of His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi.
Funeral Services were held at His Grace Ministries in Houlka, Mississippi on Tuesday, September 10, with Rev. Tim Brown officiating.
Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Pam Perkins Denham of Houlka; his step-father, Trubert Warren of Houlka; his daughter, Lisa (Matt) Stegall of Pontotoc; three step- daughters, Nikki (Floyd) Sanderson of Olive Branch; Ericia (David) Marrone of Olive Branch, and Jennifer Perkins of Chalmette, LA.; one son, Jamie (Tracey) Denham of Algoma; his grandchildren, Samantha (Xavier) Bingham, Brooke Stegall, Katelin Denham, Addie McGregor, Ethan Baily, Mady Kay Savage, Caden Walker, and Casey Swinford; and one great grandchild, Bentley Bingham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter.
Pallbearers were Mike Davis, Vick Holladay, Ricky Russell, Brad Funderburk, Jake Holladay, Terry Leachman, Mike Paden and Roger Pettit.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Sonja Jordan
Pontotoc
Sonja LoAnn Kirk Jordan, 73, passed away September 9, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo. She was born in New Albany, MS and grew up in the Ingomar Community. She graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center in 1963. While in high school, she excelled in basketball. After graduating, she enjoyed attending Ole Miss games and cheering on the Rebels. To know LoAnn was to love her. She had an infectious smile, kind heart, and gentle demeanor. Her children were blessed to call her Mama and she treasured every moment with them. She was a devoted wife to Billy for over 21 years, but her favorite titles were Nene and Nana. She spent every moment possible spoiling her grandchildren, showering them with all the love she had to give. LoAnn was a classy lady who loved being pampered. She enjoyed weekly trips to the beauty salon and shopping when able. She lived life to the fullest with Psalm 91 and an unshakable faith in Jesus guiding her. She fought the good fight and we can only imagine her angelic beauty as she watches over us.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Jordan; brother, Rickey Kirk (Malinda); children, Kim Jackson (Jimmy), Sean Staggs (Heather), Kay Jordan and Gerald Jordan; grandchildren, Britteny McGregory, Kade Metts, Kayla Rush, Justin Bailey Staggs, Mickey Jackson, Savannah Jo Staggs, Christy Williams (Steve), Josh Jackson, and Tyler Jackson ; great grandchildren, Mallory Mathews, Aiden Stone, Eli McGregory, and Tori Goolsby; her nieces and nephews; and a special caretaker, Syble Martin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loin and Anna Lee Kirk.
Services will be today, Wednesday, September 11, at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Wayne Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kade Metts, Justin Bailey Staggs, Andy Kirk, Adam Kirk, Richard Byrd, and Sammy Dowdy.
Visitation will continue today, Wednesday, September 11, from 12 noon until service time.
Carl Wayne Herndon
Pontotoc
Carl Wayne Herndon, died September 8, 2019, at Asbury Cove Assisted Living in Ripley, Tennessee. He was married to Maxine Holman Herndon for 69 years, who preceded him in death in 2017. Carl was born on February 9, 1926, to James Clelon and Idelle Rea Herndon in Randolph, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. After graduating from Randolph High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific. After leaving the Navy, Carl moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and married Maxine in 1947. He worked for Buckeye Cotton Oil Company several years, and then began a 33 year career with The Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). They moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi in 1956, where they lived until 2016. He is survived by a son, Tim Herndon and daughter-in-law Kitty Walker Herndon of Ripley, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Drew (Carolyn) Herndon of Dallas, Texas, Tucker (Jessica) Herndon of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tyler (Micha) Herndon of Jackson, Tennessee, and six great-grandchildren, Rhodes, Piper and Walker (Drew), Morgan, John and Tanner (Tucker).
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Burial will be in Oak Forest Cemetery, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, Ripley, Tennessee, or to Wounded Warriors.
