Tillie was preceded in death by her life long partner, and loving husband, James Clinton House. Her last days here were made more peaceful knowing that the two of them would soon be reunited. Never blessed with children of their own they spent decades raising and loving many nieces and nephews. For those years we are forever thankful.
She spent her youthful years hunting and fishing with her family, and found joy in cooking meals for every one that graced her doors. She had a life long love affair with cuss words, country music, Folgers coffee, Little Debbie snack cakes, and Garrett snuff.... a day wasn't complete without all of those.
Tillie is survived by her brother Max White of Oxford, Ms., Her sister Sarah of West Plains, Mo., Nephew Steve House of Ecru, Ms., Niece Jennifer Wolverton of Horseshoe Bend, Ar., and grandchildren Joshua Edwards and Christopher Edwards of Oxford, Ms., Elisha Edwards of Cherokee Village, Ar., Dustin Watts of Water Valley, Ms., and Caitlyn Watts of Jackson, Tn.
The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for and visited her during her final years, most especially the staff at Oxford Health and Rehab.
She was laid to rest with graveside services at Warren Cemetery in the Hurricane community on September 21. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Private family services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000
Mr. Tidwell was born April 19, 1943 in Pontotoc, MS, the son of the late Flora Tidwell. He was employed as a truck operator throughout his life.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Thelma Tidwell of New Albany, Louis B. Tidwell of Pontotoc and Roy D. Tidwell of Illinois, three sisters, Etana Tidwell, Estell Swindle and Fairy Jones, two brothers, Charles and Max Tidwell and three grandchildren.
The funeral service was Sunday, September 22, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delma and Pearl Pritchard; her husband Ray Clements; her sister, Kathleen Ramsey and her brother-in-law Louis H. "Lou" Ramsey, all of Pontotoc. Survivors include her nephew Larry Ramsey and his wife, Connie, of Pontotoc; niece Leigh Ann Ross and her husband, Brendan, of Jackson, MS; great nephew Logan Ramsey and his wife Lauren of Cincinnati, OH; and great niece Mary Charles Ramsey of Florence, AL.
Other family who preceded her in death include her husband Ray's siblings, Raymond Clements, Rex Clements, Robert Clements, Roy Clements, Russell Clements, and Ruby Parham; niece Charlene Ware; and nephew John Robert Clements. She is survived by sister-in-law Rachel Philips and nieces and nephews Kay Aycock, Jean Boldreghini, Jerry Clements, Richard Clements, Ricky Clements, Randy McCaleb, Scott McCaleb, Shelia McCaleb, Ken Parham, and Richey Parham.
The family extends our sincere thanks to Melanie Roberts, Peggy Lauderdale, and Kay Berry who cared so lovingly and faithfully for our Aunt Jean.
Pallbearers were Jerry Bell, Donald Brown, Daniel Conlee, Hunter Fooshee, Taylor Health, William Holcomb, Ricky Miller, and Chad Phillips.
Nub is survived by one son, Jerry McCoy(Judy); three daughters, Kay Nowlin(Larry), Debbie Corder(Stanley), and Becky Kidd(David); six grandsons, Mitch McCoy(Kyla), Todd Nowlin(Amber), Jacob Kidd(Penny), Caleb Kidd(Kasey), Evan Corder(Mallori), and Scott Cummings(Becki); two granddaughters, Leslie Holladay(Jake) and Kym Daniel(Brady); fifteen great grandchildren, Deuce McCoy, MaKenna, Breanna, and John Brayden Nowlin, Elijah and Rossi Kate Holladay, Bowen, Ruthie, John Mac, and James Issac Kidd, Evie Rae and Cara Gene Corder, Hayden Cummings(Heather), and Heston and Hayes Daniel; one great great granddaughter, Haisley Cummings; two sisters, Adele Cruse and Vera Montgomery and one sister-in-law, Dot McCoy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Clark, Morris, and Lavert McCoy; and three sisters, Blanch Crawford, Estelle Otts, and Clara McCoy.
Services were Monday, September 23, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Burial was in the Cruse Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Mitch McCoy, Todd Nowlin, Jacob and Caleb Kidd, Evan Corder, Scott Cummings, and Brady Daniel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Home Care Hospice, New Albany, MS.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Wayne were Tuesday September 24 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Words of Comfort were given by Clay Warren and Ricky Gann. Burial followed in Glenfield Memorial Park.
Wayne was born April 23, 1965 in Union County, MS, the son of the late Myra Kiddy Childers and David Gause. He received his education at W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany and was currently employed with Albany Industries, Inc. in New Albany.
A Baptist, Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. He loved the times he shared with his family, listening to music and will be remembered for his generosity of helping others. Wayne leaves behind memories for his family and friends and we should take comfort in knowing that we will see him again.
His memory will be cherished by two daughters, Brittany Gause Randalls (Travis) and Cora Gause, both of Ecru. four sisters, Anita Ware (Jay) and Michelle Hamblin (Jeramy), both of New Albany, Amy Wages (Roy) and Karen Dedeaux (Donald), both of Pontotoc, two brothers, Wade Gause of Pontotoc and Alan Childers of New Albany, his step-father, Billy Childers, three grandchildren, Khloe Catledge, Zoey and Traelyn Randalls and a host on aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Coomer was born June 10, 1959, in Houlka, MS, to Darrell Glenn Coomer and the late Mary Virginia Prewitt. He was a truck driver for Midstates Petroleum and was a member of Free Will Chapel Baptist Church. Mr. Coomer enjoyed spending time with family, fishing every moment he was able to, and was always the first one to grill at family gatherings. He also enjoyed time with his wife of 21 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his mother, Mr. Coomer was also preceded in death by his son, Nathan Coomer; his sister, Penny Whittington; and his grandparents, Paul and Nettie Pruitt and Guy and Leaona Coomer.
Funeral services will be Wednesday morning, September 25, at 11:00 in the chapel of Chandler Funeral Home with a graveside service at 3:00 at Buckhorn Cemetery in Buckhorn, MS.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Hill, Susan Parker, Bill Bradford, Jimmy Hildreth, Vic Alexander, and Wesley Hildreth. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Gordon, Thomas Gordon, Tommy McCool, Adam Aaron, Scott King, and Craig Monaghan.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Coomer of Vernon, AL; three daughters, Kim (Tim) Gordon of Vernon, AL, Crystal Aaron (Joe Richardson) of Nettleton, MS, Heather McCool of Vernon, AL; seven grandchildren, Brittany McCool, Cynthia King, Thomas Gordon, Taylor Berryhill, Adam Aaron, Tommy McCool, and Hannah McCool; five great-grandchildren, Kayden Bradford, Kinsley Johnson, Ryleigh Aaron, and Gracelynn and Madelynn King; his father, Glenn (Zena) Coomer; three brothers, David (Susan) Coomer, Richard (Rhonda) Shotts, and Randy (Angie) Shotts; one sister, Sarah (Tim) Adair; eight nieces; and six nephews.
Annie Mae Barksdale
Collerville, Tenn.
Annie Mae 'Sis' Lyons Barksdale, 86, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Colleriville. Services will be September 28, 12 noon at St. Paul M.B. Church.