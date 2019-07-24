Frances ‘Delores’ Rester
Randolph
Services were Friday July 19 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Jane was born October 8, 1948 in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of the late Hoyt Ray and Ida Mae Hatcher Dodson. She received her education in the Orlando Public School System in Florida and was married to Danny Lee Sowell who preceded her in death on June 7, 1973.
Jane moved to North Mississippi 30 years ago and was a member of Pontotoc Church of Christ. A private person, she will be remembered for her love of traveling, riding motorcycles, Bible study and watching MASH on television.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Oaks (Thomas) of Pontotoc, two sons, Forrest Wayne Sowell of Ripley, James Hoyt Sowell (Misty) of New Albany, one brother, Curtis Dodson, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Wanell Dodson.
Services were Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Marty Browning officiated. Burial was in the Cairo Cemetery.
He is survived by three children-Bryce, Kendyl and Emma Hamblin; the mother of his children-Haley Boles Hamblin all of Florence, MS; mother-Donna Hamblin Woods of Pontotoc; brother-Kenny Hall of Okolona, MS; grandparents-Nancy Hamblin of Ecru, MS and Brenda Betts (Steve) of New Albany, MS; great uncle (brother by adoption) Jimmy Hamblin (Rose) of Ecru, MS; two aunts-Pam Robertson (David) of Ecru, MS and Vicky Barnes (Glenn) of Nettleton, MS; several cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather (brother by adoption)-Kenneth Hamblin of Ecru, MS; great-grandparents-Charles and Lorisce Hamblin of Ecru, MS who adopted him as a young child.
Pallbearers were David Robertson, Kyle Robertson, Glenn Barnes, Wayne Hamblin, Harlan Hamblin and Brad Hamblin.
Dexter was retired after a successful career as owner of Calloway Auto Body, but his enthusiasm lied as an avid crappie fisherman joined by his best friends. Dexter was a devoted member of Furrs Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and singing in the choir.
A celebration of life service will was held Monday, July 22 at Furrs Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Private burial was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Bunny Calloway of Furrs Community; son, Kenneth N. Calloway of Tupelo; two daughters, Diane Spencer (Jeff) of Tupelo, and Denise Shewmake (Devin) of Nashville; 1 brother, J. Richard Calloway of Tupelo; 2 sisters, Clara jaggers and Shirley D. Calloway, both of Pontotoc; 9 grandchildren, Jade Lott (Preston), Josh Chambers (Kara), Jacob Chambers, Max Lawson, Val Lawson, Sawyer Spencer, Devin Shewmake, Jr., Sadler Spencer, and Emily Shewmake; 4 great-grandchildren, Harper and Hazel Lott and Colt and Ronan Chambers; a host of nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Niles Blake Calloway, Jr. and Allison Calloway; sister, Shelby Johnson; brothers-in-law, Gordon Johnson and Elvis Jaggers, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Calloway.
Pallbearers were Dexter's grandsons and Billy Wayne Dillard and Billy King. Honorary pallbearer was Joe Upton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
