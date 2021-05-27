Martha Conlee
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Martha Jean Mason Conlee of Fayetteville, AR formerly from Little Rock and Senatobia, MS was born March 26, 1926 in Memphis, TN to William Duiguid and Annie Elma Parks Mason. She died on April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville.
Martha was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock where she voluntarily served as a church librarian for over twenty years. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bill, and her sisters, Sarah and Bette Jo.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Larkin Foster Conlee, her daughter, Rebecca Maxwell and husband Mike, her granddaughter, Martha Maxwell Lane and husband Patrick, and her great-grandchildren, Arlo and Astrid Lane. Martha is also survived by her nieces and nephews and her caregiver and friend, Teresa Stearman.
Martha grew up in Senatobia, MS where she graduated from high school and attended Northwest Jr College. She had a special place in her heart for Senatobia. She will be remembered for her faith, her cheerfulness no matter the circumstance, her enjoyment of the simple things in life, and her special knack for seeing things in the clouds.
Doris Vandiver
Pontotoc
Doris Vandiver, 70, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born December 14, 1950. Services were Tuesday, May 25, 202 at Troy Baptist Church. Burial followed at Eddington Cemetery.
Linda Sneed
Ecru
Linda Kay Litzler Sneed, 72, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle pro. She enjoyed selling Avon for 25 plus years, during which time she achieved Gold status in the Avon Presidents Club. She was a seamstress and worked in the furniture industry all her life. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services were Monday, May 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Bennie Randolph and Bro. Jimmy Russell officiated. Burial followed at Sneed Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangments.
Survivors include her children-Garry Jordan (Lisa) Denver, CO, Katie Staser (Shenan) of Pontotoc, and Sonny Snider of Ecru; sister-Judy Barnes (Aaron) of Longview, TX; her grandchildren-Cody Jordan (Jade), Madison Martin (Larry), Bray Staser (Taylor), Colton Sappington, Montana Snider; her great grandchildren-Stella Kayte Staser and Lathe Martin; special friends-Brenda Dillard and Janice Cannon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband-Jerry Sneed; her parents-Leonard and Clara Litzler; brothers-Bill Litzler and twin brother Larry Litzler; sister-Ruth Litzler Middendorff.
Pallbearers were Shenan Staser, Bray Staser, Colton Sappington, Nathan Swords, Jamie Mahan and Neil Williams.
Martha Gay Hunter
Pontotoc
Martha Gay Hunter, age 93, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Page House at Traceway Manor, in Tupelo. She was born August 17, 1927, in Leake County, MS to Claude A. and Zether Evans Williams. Martha graduated from Singleton High School, attended E.C. Junior College and obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College for Women. She retired after teaching school for 30 years in Mississippi. Martha was a member of the Pontotoc First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Club, United Methodist Women and the Pontotoc County Retired Teachers. Her hobbies included traveling and reading.
Services were Thursday, May 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, with Rev. Brad Hodges officiating; burial followed in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia Kirk of Tupelo, MS and Thomas Hunter of Cherokee, AL; three grandchildren, Bobby Kenneth Hunter (Christina) of Odenville, AL, Beth Hunter of Cherokee, AL and Vance Kirk of Vicksburg, MS; and one great grandson, Bryant Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, H. Kenneth Hunter; a sister, Ada Fay Savage and three brothers, Evans Lane Williams, Quin Williams and Billy Williams.
Pallbearers will be Joe Hitchcock, Dr. Charles Harrison, Joe Johnson, Jackie Cruse, Jim Johnstone and Jimmy Wallace. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lewis and Gary Heath.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 308, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to the Pontotoc County Library, 111 N. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Sarah Fitzgerald
New Albany
Sarah Fitzgerald, 84, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born March 11, 1937. Services were Wednesday May 19, at United Funeral Service in New Albany.