Ben Patterson
Pontotoc
Ben Newell Patterson, 71, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 11, 1948, to LT and Mary Furr Patterson. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He attended Itawamba Community College, and then was drafted into the Army. He later received his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. He started teaching Industrial Arts and coaching baseball at Pontotoc High School in the early 1970's. He retired in 2004 from Pontotoc High School. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and running his beagles. He was a faithful member of Hope Church in Tupelo, MS for over 30 years.
Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hope Church in Tupelo. Bro. Scooter Noland will officiate. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife-Gail Patterson; sons-Brandon (Emily), Adam, Scotty (Amber), and Tyler (Hailey); grandchildren-Lincoln, Mary Erin, Valerie, and Levi; mother-Mary Furr Patterson; two brothers; three sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: father-LT Patterson
Pallbearers-Jackie Brown, Matt Collins, Gary Moorman, Bill Russell, Mike Russell, David Taylor, Brad Ward, and Leon Wilson.
visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020 4-7pm at Hope Church and Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00pm until service time.
Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hope Church in Tupelo. Bro. Scooter Noland will officiate. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife-Gail Patterson; sons-Brandon (Emily), Adam, Scotty (Amber), and Tyler (Hailey); grandchildren-Lincoln, Mary Erin, Valerie, and Levi; mother-Mary Furr Patterson; two brothers; three sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: father-LT Patterson
Pallbearers-Jackie Brown, Matt Collins, Gary Moorman, Bill Russell, Mike Russell, David Taylor, Brad Ward, and Leon Wilson.
visitation: Saturday, September 12, 2020 4-7pm at Hope Church and Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00pm until service time.