Leaves will soon be falling, bare branches will greet the end of the day. Cooler weather means sweaters and crackling fires. October also means the first frost will soon be in the air and it will be pumpkin picking time. Well, if you have looked in the stores, the pumpkins are already picked.
Now pumpkins are the most fun orange fruit we grow. Yes it is a fruit because it can be eaten raw or cooked, and the seeds of the pumpkin can be eaten as well. These edible treasures are full of magnesium that help protect nerve and muscle function.
If you are going to eat the pumpkin raw, the best kind to get is the small sugar pumpkins and save the larger ones for carving and cooking. However, save all the seeds for that extra crunchy snack any time during this glorious fall season.
Raw pumpkin has a hearty, rich flavor that makes it a good stand-alone snack or side dish. The best way to eat it is to slice the pumpkin into cubes, but you can also eat raw canned pumpkin. You can sprinkle cinnamon to give it a dessert-like flavor without all of the fat and sugar. You can even add flaxseeds for a crunchy texture.
Pumpkin has only 41 calories per 1/2-cup serving and is jam-packed with vitamin A, containing 336 percent of the daily recommended dietary allowance for women and 269 percent for men. Pumpkin also supplies vitamin C, iron, potassium, magnesium and folic acid. Microwaving pumpkin saves time and preserves nutritional benefits because when you use the microwave, you don't need to cook the pumpkin in water, which takes away some nutritional value.
If you are going to microwave a pumpkin, choose a pumpkin that has no blemishes or soft spots. The shell should feel firm and the pumpkin should have a 1- to 2-inch stem. The stem is an indication that the pumpkin is fresh. When you pick up the pumpkin, it should feel solid and heavy, rather than spongy. Also, choose a pumpkin that has uniform coloring. If your pumpkin recipe calls for 4 cups of cooked pumpkin, you will need about a 5-pound pumpkin or two smaller pumpkins that equal 5 pounds.
It takes little time to prepare your pumpkin for microwaving. Simply cut a large, unpeeled pumpkin into quarters and cover the exposed pumpkin flesh with waxed paper or parchment paper. Place the four pumpkin pieces, skin side down, onto a paper towel and microwave on high for approximately 5 minutes per pound. Rearrange the pieces every 2 minutes, so the pumpkin cooks evenly without any raw areas. Cooking times can vary, depending on the wattage of your microwave.
What if you aren’t in the mood to cook? It can be eaten raw. Here is a recipe that says fall and is colorful too.
Pumpkin-apple Salad
1 cup shredded pumpkin
2 tart apples, peeled and shredded (or leave the peel on for more flavor)
3 tablespoons raisins
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all this together and serve immediately.
This only serves two so multiply accordingly for your family.
See allrecipes.com for more pumpkin recipes.
How about using a pumpkin as the dish to hold your goodies. Try this recipe out for it’s deliciousness.
Sausage and rice pumpkin
3 small pie pumpkins (about 2 pounds each)
1/2 pound bulk sweet Italian sausage
1 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped
2 medium onions, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 cups cooked long grain rice
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Preheat oven to 450°. Cut a 3-in. circle around each pumpkin stem. Remove tops and set aside. Remove strings and seeds from pumpkins.
In a large skillet, cook sausage, vegetables and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbles; drain. Remove from heat; stir in rice, 3/4 cup cheese, eggs, parsley, salt and thyme.
Place pumpkins in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan; fill with rice mixture. Replace pumpkin tops. Bake 30 minutes.
Reduce oven setting to 350°. Bake 25-35 minutes longer or until pumpkin is tender when pierced with a knife and a thermometer inserted in filling reads 160°. Sprinkle remaining cheese over filling. Cut to serve.