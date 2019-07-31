Sometimes I realize I haven’t raised Jonathan right.
Case in point. He has put a couple of beds of mint in our yard to spread out and be happy. When the mild spearmint began to shoot up I told him that if he would cut it and hang it up to dry it would spread out even more. And we would have plenty of fresh dried mint for the winter time.
Several nights later, I came home right at dark and as I made my trek around the yard I noticed he had cut the mint.
“You’ve cut the mint I see.” He nodded and pointed toward the clothesline.
“You put it on the line?” I asked. He nodded again.
Inside I sighed, realizing that I had failed to tell him that when you cut mint and hang it up it needs to be in a dark, cool dry place, like our out room.
“You can’t leave it hanging out at night,” I said.
He looked at me questioningly. I thought he would get the hint. Didn’t happen.
“Dew will fall on it and it won’t dry properly. You have to hang it in a dry place. I’ll go get it.”
Then the sunlight dawned on his brain.
I stepped around to the clothesline to retrieve fresh greens, but was met with a funny sight. He didn’t tie the mint in several bundles and hang it on the line, he hung each individual stem by a clothespin. So I had a line full of mint to take down. I started laughing.
“Son, you are supposed to tie it in bundles,” I said.
He shrugged his shoulders. “I didn’t know,” he shot back.
I ran got a brown paper bag and put the mint inside to carry to the office to completely dry. Our environment at the Progress is perfect for drying things.
But I’m not going to be too hard on the young man. If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t even have the clothesline and I surely do enjoy hanging clothes on it.
And an added plus is he hangs out as many clothes as I do on it. Even washes mine and hangs them out. Of course that’s been another teaching moment.
He hangs his socks by the cuff, one sock at a time.
Mama always taught me to match the socks and hang them by the toe on the line. I’ve tried and tried to get Jon educated that way.
Finally one day I conceded. “I reckon we don’t have as many kids as mama and grandmama did when they were hanging clothes out. They had to use every inch of the room on the clothesline to get them all on the line.”
Another thing he does is hang each shirt out separately. I join two shirts at the tail corner with one clothes pin and daisy chain them so to speak down the line. I do the same with underwear and towels.
One day when I came home after he had hung my clothes I had to chuckle. He hung my - ummm- slingshot- as Dr. Jordan called it - with two clothespins by each strap. If a humming bird had flown through it would have been caught and suffocated. I didn’t say a word. I thanked him for hanging my clothes out so they were dry when I came home.
I reckon that’s the key to survival with another human being. Accepting those things that don’t affect eternity. Let him hang clothes how he wants to because at least they are cleaned and dry.
As my dear former editor Brenda Owen often said: “Choose the hill you want to die on.”
How we hang clothes is just not that hill. There are too many other issues in life that are much more important than hanging clothes … like … how soon will supper be ready son?
Juuuust kidding.