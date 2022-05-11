This past weekend I had the delight of going to feed my editor’s dog, Poco. Now Poco is a true beagle. He is small with cute floppy ears and a howl that would put any ‘coon on the run. When I go to feed that dear little dog it is not just to dump food and water in his bowl and go on with life. Nope. We have to spend time together.
I get him to come out of the house and take a walk with me while we admire the beauty of the day or the stars in the sky, according to what season of the year it is.
My first experience with him was a late fall’s night. At 5:30 it was already dark. I drove up to the house and when I got out of the car, that little pooch took one whiff of me and went on a howl all over the place. He ran out to the woods. I couldn’t even see him, only hear him as he circled the house howling at the intruder. Thankfully no one thought there was anything wrong and came to see.
No matter how much I coaxed him he would not come up. So I went inside, left him some food in the carport and drove away. That was a Friday night. Saturday morning I came up and left him food again. He eyed me warily but came a bit closer.
By Saturday afternoon he figured out I was the food fairy and was all ready for a petting since he hadn’t been petted since his masters left. And thus began a long and loving relationship between me and this little dog.
Any time David and his family go away I am allowed to go on Poco watch. This past weekend was one of those times and I was so grateful for it. You see, my Sissy has died leaving no dog on our hill. So I was more than happy to go to Dave’s house and get some doggie kisses.
Any time I am with the sweet little beagle, I stop and take a selfie with him and send it off to his family to let them know he is fine and we are having the time of our lives.
In fact this past Friday I made us both clover chain necklaces. You’ve never made them? Well just pick about five or six clovers and tie the stem end around the stem of another clover and pull the knot to the flower head. So me and Poco all decked out in our flowers posed for pictures. Have you ever tried to take a selfie with a dog that was more interested in making sure the cat was in his place or wondering what the little bird was doing flying through? It took 29 shots before I go the one I wanted to send off to David and family.
But Poco is so much fun. He runs through the grass on little short legs and then comes back with a laughing smile on his face. And this past weekend, he seemed to sense my sorrow, for he put his paws in my lap and let me pet him for quite a while, and I was grateful.
Did you go see your mama this past Mother’s Day? Jon and I stepped out to mama’s late Sunday afternoon and I fed her new flock of eight chicks that are penned up. She is trying to get over a foot ailment. Anyway, during our time there my brother Micah came through with his three little cowboys and dear nephews Nathaniel and Mitchell also stepped through. I asked Jon and Nathaniel to let me take their picture. It was a special moment.
I hugged mama close before I left and when I pulled away I looked in her eyes, where the mist was gathering. She knew how my heart was hurting over Sissy Girl. “If the Lord’s willing I will breed my dog and we will get you a puppy,” she said. That’s mama’s way wanting to fix the hurt of her children.
Now, are you set to watch the lunar eclipse? It will take place this Sunday night, May 15. In our time zone the first bite from the moon will start at 9:30 and full eclipse will be around 11. When it reaches full eclipse it is called the blood moon because of the red color. So build a fire and enjoy some outside time and look at the moon turn crimson.