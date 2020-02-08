So Jon and I decided to have pizza and a salad Friday night. As he was fixing the salad I was putting up the dishes that we had washed.
I hung the soup ladle over his head and the next thing I knew it came crashing down in the middle of his salad.
Well, it actually came down in the middle of him trying to put salad toppings on his greens. The noise and the surprise ladle from the ceiling sent the said goodies all over the kitchen floor.
”I’m sorry son!” I said. After I spent five minutes laughing at his reaction. He laughed and said “I can see the column now, soup ladles and salad bowls.”
He is accustomed to that now. Any little thing he does can be turned into a column.
In fact, my whole family is that way. I’ve heard my sister Cindy Lou (or CJ) as most of you know her, say “No matter what Gina says, I didn’t do it.”
The sisters know that I can turn just any little outing or conversation we have into a thousand words. And speaking of sisters, we were all praying for my little sister Amee’s boys recently. Their dog disappeared and that went out as an urgent prayer request.
So last night every time I felt my dog curled up at my leg, I prayed for Amee and her boys that their beloved Lana would show up. Her dear husband went on a trek and found out that someone picked her up and she was carried to the pound.
Well, they have a good relationship with the folks at the pound because Amee and her two younger children go and play with the cats several times a month so the dear white German shepherd is now back home with her family.
It is so amazing the things that my sisters and I put out there for prayer and see God answer. Most folks may not think that beasts like dogs and cats and such are big prayer requests to “bother” God with. But He cares for us so much. He is interested in every little thing in our lives, even beasts.
And if you want to know why I know that, God lets us know that with the last verse of the book of Jonah.
You remember him. The guy who decided to run from God because he didn’t want to preach to Ninevah. He didn’t want to preach to them because he knew that if they changed their ways God would not punish them and Jonah wanted God to let them have it!
Anyway, he ended up spending time in the big fish motel at the bottom of the sea for awhile, then repented for his sin and was hurled forth to the ground.
After his preaching, the Ninevites repented, God relented, and Jonah got mad. He went to the outskirts of the city in the hot sunshine and God provided him with shade, then had a worm cut the shade down. Jonah got angrier. And God told him something that is so amazing. He told Jonah that he had pity on a plant that came up and perished in a night. “And should I not pity Nineveh…in which are more than 120,000 persons… and much livestock.?”
You see, God loves animals as much as we do. In the book of Luke Jesus said that sparrows are sold for pennies, and yet God marks the fall of one of them when they die. He cares for his little birds as well.
If he cares for little birds and great dogs, he cares for you. No matter what you are going through today, you can cast all your cares upon Him, because he has great shoulders and he can carry them whole lot better than you can.