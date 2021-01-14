Mississippi State University Extension Agents from northeast Mississippi are partnering to offer a weekly Facebook agriculture and natural resources video series entitled “Off Road with Extension”.
As the name suggests, “Off Road with Extension” will allow you to get off the beaten path to learn researched based information from MSU Extension agents. The first edition is currently available on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.
“Off Road with Extension” will cover a variety of topics including forestry, wildlife, lawn care, gardening, livestock production, row crop production, and much more. There will truly be something for everyone. The video segments will be posted on Monday mornings each week. The topics that will be covered during the first quarter of 2021 are listed below.
1/18/21 Hunting Firearm Care – James Shannon, Pontotoc County
1/25/21 Growing Oaks from Acorns – Steven Tucker, Lafayette County
2/1/21 Backyard Wildlife – Dr. Thomas Nyatta, Oktibbeha County
2/8/21 Prescribed Burning – Reid Nevins, Lowndes County
2/15/21 Arbor Day and Tree Planting Week – James Shannon, Pontotoc County
2/22/21 The 4-H S.A.F.E.T.Y. Program – Reid Nevins, Lowndes County
3/1/21 Lawn Herbicides Pre. vs. Post – Dr. Bill Burdine, Lee County
3/8/21 Beef Cattle Management Tips – Brandon Alberson, Tippah County
3/15/21 Pesticide Sprayer Calibration – Skip Glidewell, Prentiss County
3/22/21 ATV Safety – James Shannon, Pontotoc County
3/29/21 Beekeeping Tips – Randle Nevins, Monroe County
The MSU Extension Service is continuing its mission of extending knowledge and changing lives. Like your county MSU Extension Facebook page to begin the “Off Road with Extension” journey. Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.