Mississippi State University Extension Service Agents from northeast Mississippi have offered a weekly video series entitled “Off Road with Extension” since January.
Extension agents have taken viewers to remote destinations across north Mississippi to learn about interesting and timely topics. There is a new video posted on Facebook every Monday morning.You can view each edition on the Pontotoc County Extension Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PontotocCoExtension.
“Off Road with Extension” is now transitioning into Autumn. The upcoming subjects will be helpful for outdoor enthusiasts, homeowners, and farmers alike. The topics that will be covered during the months of September and October are listed below.
9/6/21 Virginia Buttonweed Management in Lawns with Dr. Jay McCurdy
9/13/21 Wildlife Habitat Management with Dr. Bronson Strickland
9/20/21 Controlling Poison Ivy
9/27/21 Home Lawn Management with Dr. Jay McCurdy
10/4/21 MSU Deer Lab Research
10/11/21 Using Drones in Agriculture
10/18/21 Controlling Fire Ants in Home Lawns
10/25/21 MSU Plant Disease and Nematode Diagnostic Lab Tour with Clarissa Balbalian
The MSU Extension Service is continuing its mission of extending knowledge and changing lives. Please visit your county MSU Extension Facebook page to see where “Off Road with Extension” takes us next. Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.