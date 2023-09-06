Drew Winfun

North Pontotoc quarterback Drew Winfun looks for a crease in the defense in the Vikings' win over Water Valley on Sept. 1. The 2-0 Vikings host Corinth for their homecoming game this Friday. 

 Photo by Jonathan Wise

ECRU- North Pontotoc improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a high-scoring 55-33 victory over Water Valley.

