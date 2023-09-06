ECRU- North Pontotoc improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a high-scoring 55-33 victory over Water Valley.
Quarterback Drew Winfun had a big night, rushing for 236 yards and 5 touchdowns on 27 carries. He also completed 5 of 8 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
The Vikings took the opening possession and marched quickly down the field. Winfun set the tone for the night with 60 rushing yards on the drive. He also completed a 10-yard pass to Dontez Cook. Winfun scored from 19 yards out to give North the early lead.
Water Valley answered with a 68-yard scoring drive of their own. Jaden Morgan ultimately scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 7-6 game. A big kickoff return from Zay Spratt set North up in Blue Devil territory. After an 18-yard completion to Cook, Winfun took it to the end zone from 17 yards out with 1:44 left in the first quarter. After a deflected punt gave the Vikings a 17-yard field, Winfun scored on a 6-yard run to extend the lead to 21-6. The breathing room did not last long, as Morgan broke free for a 48-yard TD with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter.
Physical running from Winfun brought the Vikings quickly down the field, and the sophomore signal-caller scored his fourth rushing touchdown to make it 28-13 with 3:29 to go in the half. There were still plenty of fireworks left before halftime, however. Morgan returned the ensuing kick to the Viking 21-yard line before breaking free for a TD on the first play of the drive. Then, on North’s next offensive play, Tyler Pickens got open and hauled in a 57-yard touchdown catch. Tripp Little booted through the extra point to give North a 35-20 lead at the half.
It did not take long for the Blue Devils to pull back within a score in the second half. Zae Bradford rumbled for 40 yards, and Taylen Johnson hauled in a 14-yard TD reception to cut it to 35-27. North also struck quickly in response, with Khylun Jones taking a reverse 65 yards to the house. Then the Viking defense made a key play. Layeson Tutor hit the quarterback and stripped the ball, and Micaiah Young recovered the fumble at the Blue Devil 11-yard line. After a penalty negated a Winfun touchdown run, Winfun broke free for a 16-yard score to give North its first three-TD lead of the night, 48-27, at the 8:53 mark of the third.
Water Valley would put one more touchdown on the board, an 11-yard run from Bradford with 2:34 to go in the third quarter, but it did not translate into any momentum. Their final two possessions ended with turnovers on downs. Pickens hauled in a 38-yard TD pass from Winfun to push North ahead 55-33 with 8:16 to go in the game.
Pickens finished with two catches for 95 yards, both for touchdowns. Little was 7 for 7 on extra points.
North Pontotoc will host Corinth on Friday night.
