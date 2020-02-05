PONTOTOC- Pontotoc won its ninth straight game with a dominant performance against Caledonia on Friday night. The Warriors obliterated the visiting Feds 97-40, a whooping 57-point victory, to finish 10-0 in regular season Division 2-4A play.
PHS (19-6) put on an offensive clinic, with five Warriors reaching double digits in the scoring department. Joe Haze Austin led the way with 22 points, while also recording 5 assists and 3 steals. Gavin Brinker finished with 13 points and Tres Vaughn 12. Rock Robinson and Jaylen Edwards each added 10 points apiece.
Pontotoc set the tone from the get-go, racing out to an 8-0 lead. Tres Vaughn began with a pair of baskets in the post, and Caleb Hobson knocked down a pair of free throws. Rock Robinson then snatched a steal and ran the court to haul in a pass for a layup. Caledonia got on the board with a 3-pointer, but Robinson answered with a three. Joe Haze Austin drilled a second straight three for the Warriors, then hit a floater after Pontotoc extended a possession on an offensive rebound.
The Warriors went up 20-6 when Gavin Brinker connected with a short jumper. Dejarious Scott got to the foul line and hit one of two. With 2:45 remaining in the opening quarter, Brinker drove to the rim, firing a nice pass to Austin Nickson for a layup. Nickson drew a foul in the process, and he converted the ensuing free throw for an old-fashioned three and 24-6 Pontotoc lead. The Warriors got a bank shot from Brinker and another 3-point play from Austin Nickson to lead 29-13 at the end of the first.
Robinson hit a free throw and then assisted a reverse layup basket by Vaughn early in the second quarter. Brinker buried a 3-pointer, Vaughn tipped in a missed shot, and Brinker scored in transition.
Caledonia scored to make it a 39-22 contest, and Pontotoc ripped off a 17-2 run to finish out the first half. Vaughn posted up for another bucket, and Robinson converted two free throws. Austin came up with several big plays, as he hit a 3-pointer and had two steals resulting in breakaway dunks. Pontotoc also got two additional baskets from Brinker on a putback and a floater off of a spin move, as well as a steal and layup from Robinson. The game was already well in hand at the half for Pontotoc, as they took a 56-24 advantage into the locker room.
Vaughn got to the free throw line for the Warriors to open the third quarter and knocked down both shots. Robinson got the ball down low and dished out to Austin for a 3-pointer, and Austin was then on the receiving end of a long assist from Scott on a fast break. Austin continued his strong play with a 3-pointer, followed by a layup that gave Pontotoc a 40-point, 68-28 lead. Jaylen Edwards closed out the third by scoring the final 10 points for Pontotoc, which included two 3-pointers.
Pontotoc held a 78-30 advantage at the start of the fourth quarter, but the hot offense continued. Tyler Shephard buried two consecutive threes to begin the period, and Zane Tipler scored on a fast break. J.J. Washington knocked down a 3-pointer and added two more baskets down the stretch for the Warriors, with Jordan Ball also finding the bottom of the net twice.
In other action last week the Warriors went on the road to defeat Itawamba AHS last Tuesday 69-54 last Tuesday. Robinson finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals for Pontotoc. Brinker recorded 16 points.