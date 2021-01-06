My friend David Helms and I have a habit of going around the Progress office quoting from the movie “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” He’s the second editor with whom I share a love for this movie. My old friend Lloyd Gray at the Daily Journal loved it too. Beside the hilarity and wittiness of the dialogue, “Oh Brother,” in its own stealthily intelligent way, speaks to a deep truth of human existence, one that has resounded throughout the history of cinema, literature and, indeed, storytelling itself.
Even the casual viewer probably catches onto the connection between “Oh Brother” and the greatest journey epic (which genre we’ve transformed into the modern “road movie”) The Odyssey by Homer. The Odyssey was written around 800 B.C., but the story likely goes back much further in its oral tradition. The Odyssey tells the story of the hero Odysseus, who finds himself shipwrecked, then sails the seas fighting all manner of monsters and villains until he finally returns home. On his home turf of Ithica, Odysseus proceeds to slay a gang of gigolos hovering around his wife and reclaims his kingdom. In a hilarious twist, George Cloony as Everett in “Of Brother,” (i.e. Odysseus) gets several mouthfuls of John Sullivaneque bare-knuckle jabs from his wife’s new fiancé, then tossed like a cornhole bean bag out of the Woolworth onto the sidewalk. In any case, The Odyssey is a fun read, and it’s created the template for the “character arc” that we associate with today’s storytelling. The hero starts from a place of comfort, finds himself thrown into a challenging situation, faces obstacles the overcoming of which reveal himself to himself, and once realizing his folly, gains new understanding and triumphs in the end.
The late professor of mythology Joseph Campbell called this the “hero’s journey,” and said it was the basis for all Western literature and art.
Christians read shades of the hero’s journey in the Bible, particularly in the Gospels. Jesus starts from an unexceptional life in Nazareth, embarks on a journey that pits him against devils and villains, defeats the enemy at the cost of his own life, but ultimately triumphs in the end. The Bible presents a fascinating catch, however. Although Jesus, the protagonist, takes the hero’s journey, the reader, the believer, is the one who gains the self-insight. The person who experiences the character arc is the reader. Jesus, our Odysseus, braves the shipwreck, slays the Cyclops (the one-eyed monster in The Odyssey, played by John Goodman in “Oh Brother,”) along with all other villains, and we receive the self-insight he’s earned for us. Jesus takes the hero’s journey for us. It’s the ultimate interactive read.
The biblical writers were geniuses and their book is the greatest work of literature in history.
In the great works of literature we find a profound understanding of man’s purpose. Man is a pilgrim, a journeyman, a traveler who traverses history with the horizon of the eternal ever before him. The pitiful state of cinema today, and, indeed, the poverty of quality, uplifting storytelling that afflicts contemporary society, threatens to rob us of the true worth of art. As G.K. Chesterton once said, “The modern man is more like a traveler who has forgotten the name of this destination, and has to go back whence he came even to find out where he is going.” Great literature, like the Bible, reminds us that the hero exists within all of us. Great literature and cinema contain an echo of that hero’s journey. It’s inspiring when we find it, even amid the dearth of beauty in today’s entertainment.