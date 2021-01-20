The world has gotten used to watching news broadcasters, commentators, and all sorts of entertainers shoot footage from their homes. Seeing what somebody chooses for their backdrop says a lot about that person and their unintentional / intentional home self.
Some go with the feng shui-minimalist-uncluttered life look. This space might include one of those tri-fold Japanese byobu dressing screens (delicate images of smiling dragons and swirling lotus flowers are optional, along with character writing that could say anything because, who would know?). Add a lived-in feel by including a table with only a bonsai tree and an earthenware noodle bowl, perhaps drape the string of a Darjeeling tea bag fashionably over the edge. Accessorize this look with a copy of The Analects by Confucious laying at a breezy angle. Having an obese cat, preferably a marmalade-colored tabby make an unplanned, disinterested stroll through the shot adds a whimsical note.
The bookcase is a classic look. Can’t go wrong with this choice, and it’s a shame more people don’t use it. It’s not as simple as it seems. It takes a lot of thought to make something look thoughtless. I say “bookcase” but the case itself is really another matter. Books are the main element. Serious questions abound. How many books should I include? Should they be neatly arranged, because that might imply they haven’t been touched in years? Should I stack them here and there in teetering piles, maybe lay a few open and attach brightly colored sticky notes? Then, there are titles. This is a profound deliberation. I could go the professorial route and leave Moby Dick or Don Quixote casually in view. That might look pretentious. Perhaps the earnestly cynical-Gore Vidal-cultural critic look would suit me better. Dress-down this look by letting treatises from rabble-rousing demagogues appear in the shot, like Ann Coulter or Michael Moore. One goes virtually mad with choices.
Sports folk are prone to hanging framed “antique” promotional flyers from obscure sporting events conveniently in the shot. The level of insider cool is off the charts. Sports nerds frame flyers from events like when the Ringling Brothers Circus roared through the CoreStates Spectrum the night before facility staff herded everything out to start shooting the first Rocky movie; or the x-ray of the dental work of some poor schmuck Mickey Mantle punched on a bender through Gotham with Billy Martin. A golf putter leaning casually in a corner, and a Nerf basketball goal, the kind with sucker cups, stuck to something incongruous, such as a picture of Winston Churchill holding a cricket bat, add nice touches.
I suppose the accidental / contrived backgrounds for home broadcasts aren’t any more inauthentic than the nighttime New York skyline that I loved behind David Letterman, or the dungeon of Svengoolie, which I still enjoy (It was particularly good on Saturday, with The Creature From the Black Lagoon.). It’s all smoke and mirrors anyway, right?