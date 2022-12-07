Not that my friends are old, but friends that I had back in high school, friends that I felt for sure would be friends for life and as it turns out, years have passed, and yes, they are friends for life.
I started school in the first grade at Ecru and moved across the bottom and began the seventh grade at Hurricane.
When I walked into that new school with all new people in those early teen years I was nervous about fitting in and making new friends.
That was not a problem, I made friends quickly and as fate would have it, the county combined the county schools into North and South Pontotoc and I got to graduate with all those that I started school with in Ecru and my new friends at Hurricane.
This fall my grandson played pee wee football and at one of his first games, I ran into one of my best friends from Hurricane. Her grandson was playing on the same football team, going to the same school in Mooreville as my grandson. Small world we live in.
As with a lot of high school friends, we go off to college to different schools, take different career paths and live in different towns and our lives go in different directions and we don’t stay in touch like we thought we would when we were in high school.
To re-connect with this childhood friend was such a breath of fresh air. We got to visit on the football field and committed to staying in touch.
On Thanksgiving evening after all the turkey was eaten and the children and grandchildren went on their way, Eva came over to my house.
We spent a glorious evening catching up on all the things that life had thrown at us over the past years.
We talked for hours and I look forward to our next meeting.
This past week, I was at Dr. Montgomery’s office getting blood work done I ran into an old friend from Ecru, who works there. As we were talking, another classmate from Hurricane came by and we stopped and visited for a while.
It was like time had not passed. We talked as if the years had not gone by.
I hope they all know how special they were to me back in high school and how much I value their friendship that has passed the test of time.
