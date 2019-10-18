Christmas is just around the corner, believe it or not. It is time to begin getting your photos together for the special Christmas Issue which will publish on Christmas Day. Old photos must be at least 50 years old. You may bring in the photo itself or email it to regina.butler@journalinc.com.
Please make sure you identify everyone in the photo from left to right and say what the photo is about and what year it was taken. Everyone looks forward to these glimpses into the history of our county through your eyes.
Also it is time for the kiddies who want to write a letter to Jolly ole St. Nick to get their pencils ready! Please write your letter and send it to P.O. Box 210 so we may punishes it, or you can email it to the same email address listed above.
Thanks and Merry Christmas!