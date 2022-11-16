Photos such as this one that depict life in Pontotoc whether shopping or enjoying a summer's day are wanted for the Christmas Issue. Please submit them to pontotoc.community@journalinc.com or bring the physical pictures to us. Please identify every picture.
Next week while you are visiting mama for Thanksgiving why don't you go through those old photos and submit some of them to the Progress for our Christmas Issue?
This is by far the most popular issue we publish because everyone likes to get a glimpse of life in the old days.
This year the Christmas Issue will hit the streets on December 21, just in time for Santa to read your Christmas wishes! So help us get ready for him by getting your letter to us so everyone will know what it was you asked from the jolly old Elf.
It’s also old photo time. If you have ever promised yourself you meant to bring an old photo into the Progress for the Christmas issue, now is the time to get mama's photos out. This weekend, while you are visiting why not go through the old picture box and remember your yesteryears. Old photos need to be at least 50 years old.
The Christmas issue will be published on December 21 and all materials, photos and Santa Letters need to be in to the Progress by Friday, December 2, so we will have time to get them processed for the paper. You can email your letters and your pictures to pontotoc.community @journalinc.com and remember to tag them Santa letters or old pictures in the subject line. Merry Christmas!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.