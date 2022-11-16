shopping in Pontotoc_bw_6col_1572.jpg

Photos such as this one that depict life in Pontotoc whether shopping or enjoying a summer's day are wanted for the Christmas Issue. Please submit them to pontotoc.community@journalinc.com or bring the physical pictures to us. Please identify every picture.

Next week while you are visiting mama for Thanksgiving why don't you go through those old photos and submit some of them to the Progress for our Christmas Issue?

