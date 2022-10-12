Court square

This photo was made when Pontotoc had dirt streets and drove horse drawn carriages in 1908. The building is the Pontotoc County Courthouse before it was abandoned due to age. It was located where the court square is today.

 Courtesy Wanda Poynor

Can you believe Christmas is just ten weeks away? This year the Christmas Issue will hit the streets on December 21, just in time for Santa to read your Christmas wishes! So help us get ready for him by getting your letter to us so everyone will know what it was you asked from the jolly old Elf.

