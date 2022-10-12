This photo was made when Pontotoc had dirt streets and drove horse drawn carriages in 1908. The building is the Pontotoc County Courthouse before it was abandoned due to age. It was located where the court square is today.
Can you believe Christmas is just ten weeks away? This year the Christmas Issue will hit the streets on December 21, just in time for Santa to read your Christmas wishes! So help us get ready for him by getting your letter to us so everyone will know what it was you asked from the jolly old Elf.
It’s also old photo time. If you have ever promised yourself you meant to bring an old photo into the Progress for the Christmas issue, now is the time to get mama's photos out. This weekend, while you are visiting why not go through the old picture box and remember your yesteryears. Old photos need to be at least 50 years old.
The Christmas issue will be published on December 21 and all materials, photos and Santa Letters need to be in to the Progress by Friday, December 2, so we will have time to get them processed for the paper. You can email your letters and your pictures to pontotoc.community @journalinc.com and remember to tag them Santa letters or old pictures in the subject line. Merry Christmas!
