What are our strengths and weaknesses? What can the city and town do to improve existing buildings? These questions and more are the foundation of the task for the students from Ole Miss with the McClean project.
The students are in Ecru as well as Pontotoc on loan from the University through August of 2022. Officials from both communities said they hope the university's involvement will provide "fresh eyes" and that the expertise of faculty and students within some departments might help unlock problems that can sometimes be overwhelming.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said his community can benefit from the university's resources, while allowing UM students to get hands-on experiences to put their education into practice.
"The close proximity of Pontotoc to Ole Miss makes it a perfect fit for this program," Peeples said. "With the budget constraints that cities have, looking for new and cost-effective ways to serve fellow Mississippians is a top priority."
"Part of my job is to find ways to improve the quality of life for my constituents and, in doing so, thereby retain them and attract additional constituents," Ecru Mayor Jeff Smith said. "Finding the needs and wants of the people living in the community and then delivering on those needs is a goal. We want to positively affect the people in our community."
Both communities have identified priority projects to promote economic development, elevate local history, expand educational enrichment, create public art and encourage visitors to the Tanglefoot Trail.
The students are tasked with brainstorming and creating a power point presentation to the towns with some possible solutions to the problems they see. Their first job was to put boots on the ground in both towns and see for themselves the unique aspects of each municipality and how to help the leaders and volunteers alike press forward to make their spaces and places viable to the community.