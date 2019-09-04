It’s officially fall to me because Brach’s Candy Corn just recently hit the store front aisles and candy shelves.
Okay, raise your hand if you just bought a bag of Candy Corn and opened it in the store.
Liars.
Okay raise your hand if you bought a bag of Candy Corn and opened it with your ignition key as soon as you closed the car door.
Confession is good for the soul.
Raise your hand if you dropped a kernel and it fell down beside the car seat and you scrounged around for 10 minutes before you could retrieve it. And even if it was a little dirty you ate it anyway.
And even though you cut your fingernail rummaging around under the seat, you ended up smiling because you found enough change under the car seat to go back in and buy another bag of Brach’s Candy Corn!
Somebody should make a movie.
Raise you hand if you ate half the bag before you drove across the Tanglefoot Trail overpass eastbound on Highway 278. And if you were southbound on Highway 15 Bypass was the bag half empty before you hit the red light at the motel?
And raise your hand if you hid the bag of Candy Corn from your wife because she didn’t know they were already on sale. And remember how you convinced yourself it was the best thing for her because she’s on that green shake diet and you didn’t want to tempt her.
And remember how you hid the bag of Brach’s Candy Corn in the washing machine where she would never ever find it. And that was after you almost messed up and hid the bag in the oven, but then you remembered how she loves Sister Shubert dinner rolls.
According to Wikipedia, the Brach’s Company was founded in 1904 by Emil J. Brach, who invested his $1,000 life savings in a storefront candy store. He named it "Brach's Palace of Sweets" and it was located at the corner of North Avenue and Towne Street in Chicago, Illinois.
With his sons Edwin and Frank, he started with one kettle. By 1911 his production had reached 50,000 pounds per week.[2]
By 1923, Brach had 4 factories operating at capacity. At the time, they were producing 127 different varieties of candy and had a capacity of 2,225,000 pounds per week.
“If you build it, they will eat candy corn.”
Brach’s Candy Corn is recommended by the I Still Have College Loans to Pay Dental Association. Such sweets are a dentist’s best friend.
Did you know that Candy Corn tastes good on biscuits? That’s because Candy Corn is made from honey.
Don’t hurt the honey bees! Call a bee keeper!
In its lifetime I imagine one bee produces 100,000 kernels of Candy Corn. I passed Algebra II, I’m pretty sure that’s accurate.
Well actually it’s made from honey, sugar, corn syrup, confectioner’s glaze (shellac) salt, cocoa powder, hydrogenated palm kernel oil, gelatin, dextrose, artificial flavor, sesame oil, yellow 6, yellow 5, red 3, soy lecithin, blue 1 and red 40.
Was it Dextrose or Porthos that was a musketeer?
All I know is I love shellac and colors with numbers that taste good.
I’m pretty sure it it helps my joints.
My fingers and left wrist are sore these days, but I’ve noticed that I don’t feel any pain when my fingers are digging into a bag of Candy Corn.
If John Hopkins or the American Medical Association wants to run a five year study on the health benefits of eating Candy Corn let me go on record as saying I’m available.
I feel it’s the palm kernel oil, gelatin and shellac that loosens up my fingers.
And since Brach’s only sells their Candy Corn certain months of the year I will also volunteer to store the needed cases of Candy Corn year around at my house.
One small step for man, one giant yippee for mankind!
According to the nutrition facts of Candy Corn, one serving size (15 pieces) is 110 calories. But if you’re standing while eating Candy Corn a serving size is considered 25 pieces.
A serving of Candy Corn also contains 0 grams of fat, only 22 grams of sugar and 55 grams of sodium. (Just don’t salt your corn on the cob at Thanksgiving and it’ll be okay. Walk it off, walk it off.)
Did you know that Brach’s also makes nougats, jelly bird eggs, mints caramels and conversation hearts.
Conversation hearts are the little candy hearts you give your girlfriend at Valentines.
Momma said if you give a girl a conversation heart that says “You’re My Candy Corn” you have to marry her.
That’s what happened to me and Janet.
I’ve got to go move my stash of Candy Corn. Janet’s all out of clean socks.