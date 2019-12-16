The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a one vehicle crash in Pontotoc County that killed one person and injured three on Saturday night (Dec. 14), according to Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Jason Roe, Troop F.
Roe reported that troopers responded to MS 278, near Thaxton, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Saturday evening. Upon arriving it appeared Sarah Gunnels, 37, of Houlka, MS, was driving west on MS 278 in a 2007 Ford Mustang, when she left the roadway to the north overturning several times.
Gunnels died at the scene of the accident from her injuries, Roe said.
He reported that one passenger was flown to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition. The remaining passengers were taken by ambulance to the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford with moderate injuries.