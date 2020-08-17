Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Ryan Roberts said Monday (August 17) the investigation continues into a two vehicle head-on collision last Friday (Aug. 14) which killed a Starkville man and seriously injured three other adults and four young children.
Investigator Roberts said the fatal collision occurred around 6:04 p.m. on Rocky Ford Road approximately one to two miles north of Highway 278 four lane.
Roberts reported that Kyle Moore, 27, of Patton Drive, Starkville, MS, was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Justin Wray, 33, of County Road 102, New Albany, MS. Wray was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries, Roberts said.
“Moore was killed in the accident and seven others were all seriously injured in the wreck,” Roberts reported. “Those injured included Wray, two adult females and four very young children. Some were taken to the Med in Memphis, some to NMMC and to Le Bonheur Hospital.”
Roberts said that passengers injured in the Moore vehicle included Mary Boykin, of West Point, a three-year-old child and a one-year-old.
Passengers injured in Wray’s vehicle included Brandie Valentine, of Willie B. Drive, Pontotoc, a two-year-old child and a two-month-old baby.
“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” Roberts said.