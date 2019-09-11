My rearview mirror fell off the windshield recently. It made me stop and look at the road behind me.
It also got me to thinking about the things I’ve seen and experienced that those younger than me haven’t.
Few is a relative term and there’s still lots of folks older than me. But I’m catching up and gaining status in the “few” club.
I’m one of an ever dwindling generation to have ever changed a cloth diaper on their sibling. Pamper that!
I’m one of few left ever to use a rotary phone or talk on a party line.
My list of “one of few” includes:
-One of few left to ever use a bag phone in their car;
-To watch a gas station attendant check your car’s oil;
-To watch a gas station attendant wash your car’s windshield;
-To ever make a call in a phone booth;
-To have your weight guessed at the county fair;
-To get Twiggy’s and Miss Piggy’s autograph;
-To remember watching both of Sylvester Stallone’s lips move while speaking;
-To holler “get out of your car and cut off your Slawson” at Johnny Carson’s mention of taking the “fork in the road;"
-To say “It’s not my job mahnn” like the late comedian Freddie Prinze;
-To put quarters in a juke box at the table at a diner;
-To try and outdraw Marshal Matt Dillon at the start of Gunsmoke;
-Who has ever hollered “Hi O Silver, Away” wearing a mask;
-To go swimming in a cement pond;
-To hide under the coffee table from flying monkeys who were on a black and white television;
-To have seen movies at the Tupelo and Lyric Theaters in downtown Tupelo;
-To have gotten a golden egg from The Corner Shoe Store;
-To have worn Chuck Taylor’s in high school basketball;
- One of 250,000 football fans who swears they were there when Miss. State beat Alabama 6-3;
-One of the few left who saw Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, Alan Shepard hit a golf shot on moon and hear Buzz Lightyear holler “To infinity and beyond!”;
-Who listened live when Joe Namath guaranteed a victory in the Super Bowl and years later asked Monday Night Football sideline reporter Suzy Kolber for a kiss;
-To help their parents stuff their new car’s seat belts under the seat;
-To watch a million yellow jackets swarming around a sorghum mill;
-In their lifetime to have driven to town with a Mickey Mouse thermos and a Yeti cup on top of their car;
-One of a few left that used a wringer washing machine (it was those diapers);
-To have eaten Tupperware popsicles;
-To check for a dime in the coin return of a pay phone;
-To still have a scar from a pogo stick;
-To just hear the words mercurochrome and merthiolate and start crying ;
-To have worn out the pages of a Sears Christmas catalog;
-To know all the words to the Davy Crocket theme song;
-To put my name on all my stuff with a Demo label maker ;
-To have learned to pass notes long before I learned to text.
-Left alive who understands why we still say “roll the window down.”