Pontotoc Police officers and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 24, and authorities are continuing to look for two other suspects who were involved in the alleged theft of a carton of cigarettes from The Tobacco Shop on West Oxford Street in Pontotoc, reported Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor.
Chief Tutor said the incident began around 2:35 that afternoon and was initially thought to be a robbery.
“The call came in as a robbery and we put out a description of the vehicle that fled the scene,” Tutor reported. “Almost immediately, Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Mathews spotted the suspect’s car eastbound on East Oxford Street just past the first caution light and pulled them over.”
“Two of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and hit the woods running north toward Clark Street,” Tutor said. “While the deputy was in pursuit one of the suspects circled back to the car and it fled the scene.”
“Officers and deputies responded to the scene to help search and a few minutes later the one suspect who was still hiding was arrested,” Tutor said. “We have the identity of the other two suspects are and we hope to have an arrest soon. We’ll release information on all three suspects at that time.”
Chief Tutor said that D.T. Cox Elementary School was placed on a lock out status as a precautionary measure until the suspect who was hiding was located. He added that bus routes at the other four school sites were put on hold for a few minutes because of all of the law enforcement activity at the arrest site.
“Once we had the one guy arrested our investigation revealed it was a shoplifting incident, not a robbery,” Tutor said. “There was never any weapon or force involved in the incident. They basically grabbed the carton of cigarettes and ran out the door and drove off.”
“But we always want to take precautions to help insure the safety of the public and the schools, but we want parents to know the kids were never in danger.”