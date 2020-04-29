My name’s David and I now sleep with a CPAP mask.
Medically speaking, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is a common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. A CPAP machine uses a hose and mask or nosepiece to deliver constant and steady air pressure.
The manual said that common problems with CPAP include a leaky mask, trouble falling asleep, stuffy nose and a dry mouth.
CPAP also stands for Calamitous Personal Appearance Purgatory.
The biggest problems with wearing a CPAP mask is that the sight of you scares small children, it makes your hair fall out (even more) and every night your wife mockingly coos “goodnight rocket man.”
Here are some of my CPAP mask wearing observations.
I was hoping to be a stand-in for Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2, but you had to get in a plane.
Velcro has now taken over my life. First it was my wrist, then my knee, then my elbow that needed a velcro brace. Janet said she should have velcroed my mouth shut years ago.
My daughter said I look like an old Hannibal Lector.
I can just hear actor Morgan Freeman saying, “I guess I just miss my old friend David.”
You wear one of these into a restaurant, you can get a table in two minutes.
Obviously with a CPAP machine you hear the air flowing. The other night I dreamed I helped Bobby McGee fix 12 flat tires on his bicycle on the Tanglefoot Trail.
With this CPAP mask I can watch hours of CSPAN without falling asleep.
I sleep better, but now I have to part my hair in six places.
I feel like I could be in the Goonies 2 movie. “Hey you guys!”
I walked in the den wearing my mask and told everyone, “let’s hurry up and take this Christmas card picture.”
I’m going to wear it when I get my driver’s license renewed in December.
I can take my wife laughing, but my dog won’t quit barking at me.
I asked my wife if I looked like an astronaut. “You certainly look like the wrong stuff,” she said.
“Filters? Nobody told me to change filters on this thing.”
Wasn’t Michael Jackson wearing one of these when he died?
Did you know that you can get a CPAP mouthpiece that smells like bacon?
I hope I don’t run into Don Rickles with this on. "Oh, he passed. Well I hope I don’t see him soon.”
Jacob White asked if he could take my picture. He wants it to keep the critters out of his pea patch.
My wife said it’s stopped my snoring but sometimes I wake her up shouting, “Houston we have a problem.”
My sleep test revealed that I quit breathing 153 times in eight hours. No wonder I was tired every morning.
Can you believe they said my sleep apnea was moderate. Moderate! I guess if you quit breathing more than 153 times a night your CPAP machine comes with jumper cables and audio voice that shout’s “clear!”
If QVC will ever run a sale on 600-foot extension cords I’m going to try mowing the yard wearing the CPAP machine.
I looked at myself in the mirror wearing the CPAP mask and I look like Merle Haggard after his momma quit trying.
It took me a while to get used to wearing the mask. I couldn’t fall asleep because the air noise drowned out the noise of the water leaking out of the toilet tank all night.
I found a letter from the SoClean company laying on the kitchen table. It read: “Mrs. Helms, thanks for inquiring but at this time we don’t have a SoClean husband machine. But we’ve put your name on the waiting list with the other wives.
Now that I’ve quit snoring my wife keeps me awake with her snoring.
If the power goes off during the night I wonder if I'll suffocate?
Time for bed. "Alexa, play "You've Lost That Loving Feeling."
One small gulp of air for man, one giant scary critter for mankind.