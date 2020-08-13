The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Center for Continuing Education has partnered with the Institute of Reading Development to offer five-week online reading programs to enhance reading skills and comprehension for students of all ages.
These five-week reading programs combine live online classes with four interactive online lessons between classes. The goal is to increase reading skill, comprehension, and enjoyment.
Studies show that students with good reading skills perform better in all subject areas. Classes are chosen according to the child’s grade in Fall 2020. There is a charge for these classes which includes the online lessons and books. For more information and prices, you may contact the MSU Extension Center for Continuing Education by telephone at 662-325-5002 or at cce@ext.msstate.edu by electronic mail.
You can also learn more on the Web at ce.extension.msstate.edu by clicking on the “Programs” tab, or by going to signup.readingprogras.org for start dates and class times by grade level. Most classes begin late August to early September.