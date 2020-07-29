Pontotoc High School graduation protocol for attendance has changed since last week. Graduates are expected to step onto Warrior field for the last time this Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. for their long anticipated graduation after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Graduating seniors will currently only receive two tickets for their parents/guardians,” announced Dr. Michelle Bivins, superintendent.
Dr. Bivins said that the parents or guardians will be seated in the bleachers, “with only the students and essential staff seated on the field. We will utilize seating on the home and visitor sides of the stadium to ensure that appropriate social distancing guidelines are followed.”
In addition, Dr. Bivins said that masks will be provided and required for the students and highly recommended for parents/guardians attending the ceremony.
“We know this is disappointing to the seniors, parents/guardian, extended family members, and community members who were planning to attend the ceremony, however, due to the recent COVID-19 spike in our area and after consulting with local medical professionals and the PCSD Crisis Response Team, this revision was deemed necessary in order to avoid putting anyone in harm’s way,” Dr. Bivins noted.
The school is following the Governor’s executive order 1496 which restricts outdoor arena/stadium capacity to 25%. The Pontotoc High School class of 2020 has 186 graduates.