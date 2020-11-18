Pontotoc and Ecru will be rolling out the red carpet, welcoming you into their stores for the Annual Holiday Open House.
In the past Open House has been held the Sunday before Thanksgiving but this year some stores are holding their Open House specials and extended hours on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday November 22. Store hours vary, you can find each stores specials and hours in the Open House Guide on pages 11, 12 and 13 in the A Section.
Opening on Saturday and Sunday is an attempt to allow people to take advantage of the specials each shop will offer and spread the crowds out some by giving them two days to shop.
Please go out and shop our local businesses.
All our shops and businesses have been working to stock their shelves with a variety of gift ideas for anyone on your list.
You can find toys, tools, jewelry, household items, home décor, clothing for the entire family, shoes, special antique items, cosmetics, bath products, candles, scents, and so much more all from one of our locally owned businesses.
Not only will you find everything you are looking for your loved ones, you will receive personalized service from folks who know you.
This has been a difficult year for all of us to figure out how to get out. I know I have not been out as much as I would normally have been.
We don’t need to let fear keep us from supporting our local businesses.
As we shop at the Open House and during this holiday season we should use caution to keep ourselves and each other safe.
Shopping at home will limit the number of people we are in contact for other areas. Use hand sanitizer. When shopping don’t be afraid to touch items, but if you are not interested in buying the item limit the amount of touching you do. Wear a mask. Wear the mask to keep yourself and other around you safe, but also wear the mask to help everyone feel comfortable that they can safely go out and shop.