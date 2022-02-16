Do you remember spending hours jump roping in the sunshine? Children all over the world enjoy jump ropes. Now it is easy just to pick one up from the dollar store, but you can make your own jump rope to go in an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.
The women’s Sunday school Class at West Heights Baptist Church tried out their hand at making the jump ropes this past Saturday and found it to be an enjoyable and fun project.
“I saw the idea on Pinterest,” said Annalea Smith, “and I thought it would be a great thing for us to make for the boxes.”
She explained the process. “I asked folks in the church to bring us their T-shirts.”
“We sorted through them and the good ones that didn’t have any stains that were gently used we put aside to actually put in the boxes,” put in Nancy Maxey who helps head up the projects for Operation Christmas Child at the church.
“You start about one inch or inch and a half from the hem of the t-shirt cutting all the way across from seam to seam,” she explained. “And continue cutting until you get to the bottom of the sleeves.”
This gives you giant rubber band looking pieces of cloth. “If you plan on making a lot of them you can just fill a basket with your strips and begin working later.”
Smith said that it takes nine t-shirt bands joined together in threes for a child 2-4 years old, 12 t-shirt bands joined together in fours for 6-9 year old child and 15 t-shirt bands joined together in fives for 10 and up. Once the strands are made, they are braided in threes.
“The first important step is to stretch the t-shirt bands, either by placing them on your foot and pulling hard or by grabbing several in your hands, putting them across your back and extending your arms forward,” she noted.
After the stretching, you get three of the t-shirt bands and tie a knot about five inches down to join all three together. Began braiding the three together and when you run out of one band, add another to it by looping a band on to the end, being careful to keep up with the fact that you just need three t-shirt bands for each strand that you are braiding. If you have ever made a Chinese jump rope or joined two rubber bands together by looping one into the other, this is how you will join these loops.
An alternate way you can do this is to join all of your t-shirt bands into a strand before you begin. Get three, four or five of the bands, according to what size jump rope you are making and loop them together at the start, then tie your knot about six inches down and begin your braiding.
“Here again, as you braid, you can wrap the jump rope around your foot to keep it taunt or you can tie it to a chair leg once you get it braided long enough.”
After you braid to about six inches from the end of your t-shirt strands, tie a knot in the other end. Then get your scissors and trim out the loops, or just cut them off even so it creates a fringe.
Now how about the rest of the t-shirt? Annalea suggested cutting the sleeves off and making small draw string bags. These could hold jacks and balls, marbles, sewing kits, cloth personal items for teen age girls who need them, any number of things.
Thinking about what you can make or do for your Operation Christmas Child boxes year around is imperative to increasing the number of boxes you can put together come late October or early November. National Collection week this year will be November 13-20, so it is time to get your thinking cap on and do a few projects.
This type of project can be done by girls groups, women’s groups or even by your church as a whole if you have a small church.
What are shoebox gifts?
Folks are encouraged to get a shoebox from your closet or order a Gospel Opportunity box from Samaritans Purse and pack it.
The boxes are packed with a variety of things. Toys that children will immediately embrace such as dolls, toy cars, stuffed animals, kazoos, harmonicas, yo-yos, jump ropes, balls, toys that light up and make noise (with extra batteries), balloons and other simple toys that children enjoy.
School supplies such as pens, pencils and sharpeners, crayons, markers, notebooks, paper, solar calculators, coloring and picture books, etc.
Hygiene items such as toothbrushes, bar soap, combs, washcloths can be packed.
For older children there are sewing kits, hammer and nails, soccer ball with pump and jewelry.
Other accessories such as t-shirts, socks, hats, sunglasses, hair clips, jewelry, watches, flashlights (with extra batteries) also can go into the box.
PLEASE NOTE, no soldiers or war related items such as knives or guns are allowed and no candy or toothpaste is allowed.
So look at what has to be packed and get creative. Make a hat, thread beads for necklaces, use glow in the dark beads for an added wow. Go online and find simple things, complicated things and crank up the creativity just as these ladies have done at West Heights Baptist Church.
Both West Heights and Ecru Baptist Church serve as drop off locations for the shoe boxes when National Collection week gets here.
You can order your own red and green boxes to put your gifts in right now if you wish by going to samaritanspurse.org.
Just know that on the other side of that box a smile is waiting to unfold.