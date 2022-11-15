Operation Christmas Child Shoebox delivery is right in the middle of the collection week with the last day to drop off Sunday, November 20. In Pontotoc drop off locations are West Heights Baptist Church and Ecru Baptist Church. Their hours of operation are listed below.
The concept of packing a shoe box sized bit of joy first started in 1993, with one man's desire to see children in war worn countries get a bit of comfort and joy, to lift their spirits, even if just for a moment, out of the unspeakable horrors of war and loneliness that they faced every day.
From that vision has grown a world-wide ministry under the auspices of Samaritan’s Purse headed up by the late Billy Graham’s son, Franklin, whose main goal with the shoebox is to share the gospel with the children as they are receiving the shoebox gifts. Each box is given with a gospel tract for the children to take home and read. The boxes are distributed through the local churches on the ground so there is follow up after the box with a book called The Greatest Journey. The children who wish come back for a 12 week Bible study and learn how to disciple others.
If you have never participated in Operation Christmas child shoebox gifts here is how you can begin. Get a shoe box from your closet, or you can purchase a heavy plastic shoe box sized box from the dollar store.
You choose the age group of boy or girl that you want to pack for which includes ages 2-4; 5-9; and 10-14.
The boxes are packed with a variety of things. First and foremost please pack school supplies and hygiene items. These are things we take for granted here in America, but are desperately needed in places like Africa.
School supplies such as pens, pencils and sharpeners, crayons, markers, notebooks, paper, solar calculators, coloring and picture books, etc.
Hygiene items such as toothbrushes, bar soap, combs, washcloths can be packed.
Toys that children will immediately embrace such as dolls, toy cars, stuffed animals, kazoos, harmonicas, yo-yos, jump ropes, balls, glow in the dark stars, balloons and other simple toys that children enjoy.
For older children there are sewing kits, hammer and nails, soccer ball with pump and jewelry.
Other accessories such as t-shirts, socks, hats, sunglasses, hair clips, jewelry, watches, flashlights (with extra batteries) also can go into the box.
PLEASE NOTE, no soldiers or war related items such as knives or guns are allowed and no candy or toothpaste is allowed.
Anyone packing a box is also encouraged to include a note with a photograph. And then pray over your box. Ask God to send it to exactly who needs it. It’s amazing how those requests are specifically answered.
Once you pack the box, please ask for a label when you drop it off and mark it for the age group you have packed for, or you can write it on the top of the box with a permanent marker. Put a rubber band around your box to keep it shut. Please do not tape it because it will be opened and prayed over and processed further in Pontotoc County.
Here are the times the churches will be open. For other drop off sites go to samaritanspurse.org.
Ecru, MS - Ecru Baptist Church
550 Main Street Ecru, MS 38841-9706
Wed, Nov. 16: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu, Nov. 17: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 18: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 20: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 21: 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Pontotoc, MS - West Heights Baptist Church
328 W Oxford Street Pontotoc, MS 38863-1204
Wed, Nov. 16: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thu, Nov. 17: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 18: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 19: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun, Nov. 20: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mon, Nov. 21: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
