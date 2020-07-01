After all these years I’m supposed to be able to find the right words for all situations. It was 41 years ago that I started at The Progress and I can still hear the echoes of the “peck-peck-peck-peck” on the keys of that ole Underwood manual typewriter.
All those years ago it didn’t matter if the power blinked or the lights went out all together. No one was fussing they had failed to save a story on the computer when the power failed.
The news today is full of stories about the country being in a state of anarchy, turmoil and chaos. Anarchy is just a fancy word for lawlessness.
I’ve spent almost all of my adult life gathering facts and quoting reliable sources to write the news. My news stories weren’t full of gossip, or coffee shop hearsay, or speculation.
I’ve had a duty and obligation to the readers of this newspaper.
I feel a deep sense of duty to write something about the current state of affairs in this country.
This country and the world are battling a pandemic that has killed thousands and thousands and many more have been made ill. And the number of coronavirus cases are continuing to rise.
Many people have taken to the streets, protesting and charging systematic racism and police brutality.
We’ve all seen the video of the police officer who brutally kept his knee on the neck of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who subsequently died.
We’ve seen legitimate protests hijacked by those bent on looting, burning and throwing bricks and Molotov cocktails. Police and police stations have been attacked and police cars burned.
Riots have occurred in many cities including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and elsewhere.
Under the pretext of the death of George Floyd, thieves have looted and demolished hundreds of businesses. They weren’t seeking justice. They were thieves lusting for wine and liquor, televisions, drugs from pharmacies, clothes, jewelry or a new pair of tennis shoes.
The vast majority of Americans, black and white, were appalled at a what happened to George Floyd. The looters and arsonists didn’t give a rip about Floyd or black lives. It was an opportunity to steal.
Many people, both black and white, are unemployed because of the businesses that were destroyed. Many will probably never reopen.
A mob of idiots lay claim to public property in downtown Seattle. The stupid Seattle idiot of a mayor declared another “summer of love and peace.” It was a short summer. Shootings are occurring, people were killed, the mayor and aldermen offer no leadership or answers. Chaos still reins.
Mobs in many cities are calling for the “defunding” of police departments. Los Angeles wants to cut police funding by $150-million. New York’s Mayor endorses the mob’s rant to cut $1-billion from their city’s police budget.
So why is it so hard for me to put something down on paper about all this madness?
Well first of all to help solve a problem you’ve got to genuinely want to solve the problem.
And there’s lots of folks that don’t want these problems to end. There’s a presidential election in four months and many people want things to be total chaos in the meantime.
Politics is all about power. Politicians in Washington covet power more than all the cash and gold in the world. Where are the peacemakers?
Most Democrats in Washington will fan the flames that are burning in our cities because they believe it will help defeat Donald Trump in November.
Do you want to defund the police in Pontotoc and Pontotoc County? Maintaining law and order is the reason we have a government.
Law enforcement officers in Pontotoc County do a job I’m not brave or tough enough to do.
The police officer who pinned George Floyd to the ground was wrong and the three others who watched and did nothing were wrong also. They have been charged and they will be tried in a court of law.
But I know lots of police officers and deputies and highway patrolmen who are good people. When crimes are committed I want and need their help. When there is an emergency I call 911 and I expect them to do their job. Without them there is nothing but mob rule.
The crimes of a few bad police officers does not convict them all. They put their life on the line every day.
During the recent protest rally in Pontotoc 46 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies manned the streets to keep the peace.
If you’ve watched news footage of the riots you’ve seen people cursing and taunting the police. Thugs have been throwing bricks at police lines. Officers have been assaulted and several killed.
I know lots of people in Pontotoc. Some are black and some are white. None of those folks would condone such violent behavior.
In some cities public officials have ordered the abandonment of police precincts. That means there is no law and order. Businesses close, people can’t work and everyone loses.
So, what facts can I offer and what sources can I quote to help stop this lawlessness?
How about the adage “two wrongs don’t make a right,” or “the ends don’t justify the means.”
Several years ago when “black lives matter” was first uttered I wrote that “all lives matter.”
Many famous singers and actors have called people “racists” for uttering “all lives matter.” They want to shout you down for saying it — or punch you out.
They are wrong.
All black lives matter. All white lives matter. Lives of all color matter. Why? Because we’re all made in God’s image.
The Bible says that God created us all and that’s the best source I can quote for the truth.
But the trouble is that when people look at each other we don’t see God’s image, we see black or white or brown.
A lot of folks say that an angry mob doesn’t want to hear about God— and certainly not about Jesus.
Many may not want to hear about it, but maybe they need to hear about it.
We can’t change peoples minds unless God changes our hearts.
I asked one Pontotoc County official what we need to do about the trouble in the world?
“Repent!” He said. And the reliable source for that advice is also the Bible.
So do you really think the world is going to listen to someone preaching repentance at a time like this?
Well, let me try one more source. Here’s a direct quote.
“Our younger generation is clearly lost, clearly lost man. These youngsters going round busting guns. Kids getting killed. So lost, so lost man. Come on home man. One day it’s going to be you and God. You going up or you going down. You know what I’m saying?”
Those words were spoken by George Floyd in a YouTube video someone posted on May 28, 2020.
I was glad to hear what George had to say.