For a good life, take care of the Big Three -- and although I'm not talking about the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, it's a good idea to take care of Them as well -- and they'll take care of you.
And what are the Big Three? Well, read on…
***
I'll turn 77 on my birthday July 8.
When I officially turn 77, I'll actually have been 77 for almost a year. That's because the day I was born I was freed from hanging upside down in the dark for nine months. I was actually fewer than 100 days away from turning one year old.
Of course, you're also nine months older than you let on, so don't be giggling and hooting too much at my advanced age, or I might chunk a pair of Depends at you -- and they'll be loaded.
Contrary to popular belief in many quarters, I do have a heart. It's a big heart -- I exercise a lot. I have the X-Rays to prove I have a heart.
Because I do, I don’t mention this "nine months plus" concept to people who tend to be touchy about their age.
I don't feel almost 77 —actually soon to be 78 — but my wife says I never act my age anyway. Sometimes, she can be insufferably droll.
I've been mistaken for a veteran of the Korean War. And no, I'm not making that up. I was flattered to be recognized as a vet -- which I am — but my war was Vietnam.
Take care of the Big Three -- exercise, rest, and diet -- the way I have for more years than I care to remember -- and the odds are they'll take care of you.
I'm satisfied with the state of my health. It's still mostly the cops and my wife who tell me to slow down.
Of course, one of my mental tricks is to expand the definition of old age as I grow older. I define it in such a way that it doesn't include to me. I highly recommend that philosophy. Sometimes, semantics is everything.
When I was 10, old age was 21. When I was 30, old age was someone the age I am now.
When I was 50, I used to fear becoming Retiree Wiesner —mobile, hostile and senile. He’s sitting in his wheelchair outside the nursing home, mummifying in the sun. He’s forgotten where he’s going, why he’s mad, and forgetten most of what he once remembered he forgot.
He gets up in the morning and hears old errors in judgement: things going “snap, crackle, and pop’” that aren’t breakfast food.
Now, old age is someone 10 years older than me — no matter what my age.
To a very real extent, age is a state of mind. The trick isn’t to not age, if you’ll excuse the double negative and the split infinitive. Nobody beats Mother Nature or Father Time.
The trick is to age gracefully. Take care of your body and it will take care of you.
I’m convinced your outlook on life helps determine what shape you’re in to deal with it.
If you have a basically positive outlook, and take care of yourself, the odds are you’ll have a better quality of life no matter what your age.
That attitude is something you have to work at all your life. After all, practice never makes perfect but it usually makes better.
When I finally do die, I want Sandra to have a Lexus or Audi for the rest of her days, even if it’s a Lexus or Audi wheelchair. She’s earned it putting up with me.
To paraphrase The Who, I plan to die before I get old, even if I have to live to 100 to do it ...
