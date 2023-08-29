As usual, the residents of Pontotoc County this week are grieving the loss of several loved ones and that includes the death of Dr. Mac Huddleston who died on Sunday, August 27.
Dr. Mac’s obit says he passed “after a life marked by service to his fellow man.” No truer words have been written.
Dr. Mac was a loving husband and father, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, a veterinarian, a sheriff’s deputy and a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for the past 15 years.
I remember Dr. Mac as a calm, caring and thoughtful man, who was a good listener. His colleagues in Jackson respected his character, diligence and work ethic.
Pontotoc County benefitted from his service in the House of Representatives as he helped guide millions of dollars in grant funds back home to benefit the lives and livelihood of Pontotoc, his beloved home. In December 2022 Dr. Mac and I talked about the need for expanding the pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc. This year Dr. Mac and others helped secure a $400,000 grant to expand the pavilion in coming months and over the past two years Pontotoc has received $2.8-million in grants for a new fire station which will be built on Reynolds Street.
According to Mack Huey, Pontotoc County’s Veteran Service Officer, Dr. Mac “ had a very distinguished military career."
Huey said, "Dr. Mac served in the US Army from 7 July 1965 to 6 July 1968. His highest rank was Captain, prior to his separation from the military.
He was initially commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in Field Artillery and then after a short time in the service went to Army Aviation School at Fort Rucker, AL and became an Army Aviation Helicopter Pilot (Bell Iroquois UH1 Helicopter – better known as the “Huey”).
He served as a pilot in Vietnam for a year and earned the “The Distinguished Flying Cross” which was a medal awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. The heroism or achievement must be entirely distinctive, involving operations that are not routine. It is not awarded for sustained operational activities and flights. The DFC is the fourth highest award for heroism and the highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement.
Also, of significant note he was awarded the Air Medal with 20 Oak Leaf Clusters. The Air Medal which is a military decoration of the United States Armed Forces. It was created in 1942 and is awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight.
Also he was awarded the Army Aviation Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Two Overseas Bars, and the Bronze Star Medal.”
The picture above was taken in July 2015 at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center when Dr. Mac was joined by members of his family as a Vietnam War helicopter on display at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum was dedicated in honor of Dr. Mac.
During an interview by a Jackson television station at that dedication event Dr. Mac said, “I am not a hero. I’m just an American fighting man who took that oath of office that says I swear and affirm to uphold the constitution of the United States of America.”
Any man or woman who serves in the U.S. Military is a hero to me and especially those who flew helicopters in Vietnam and regularly was under fire.
Just over a month ago I took a picture of Dr. Mac and a bunch of firemen at the proposed site for the new fire station on Reynolds Street.
During some light hearted banter with those guys, one of the firemen asked me “how things are going.” I replied, “I’m just fortunate that my wife has put up with me all these years.”
As the amens died down to my comment, Dr. Mac said one of the most poignant, sincere and loving remarks I ever heard.
“Guys I’ll tell you, my wife has been so loving and supportive of me all these years,” Mac said. “I’m so blessed to have had her love and care.”
He sure sounded like a hero to me.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.