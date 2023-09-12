Want to keep your grade-school youngster safe, maybe save him or her from death or serious injury, and get some healthy exercise in the process?
Well, read on...
Young children are usually the picture of innocence -- carefree souls.
Help them live long enough to grow up to lead a happy life.
Here's how -- if you're a parent, guardian, or just a caring friend, busproof the little pedestrians.
School buses are fairly safe forms of transportation compared to other vehicles. The size, structure, and design of a school bus make it one of the best vehicles for passenger protection, according to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHSTA).
From personal experience with bus drivers in four states during my working career, I know them to be very capable.
Ten to 15 children are killed each year while riding inside school buses, according to the NHSTA. But 10 times that many -- most of them youngsters age 13 or younger -- are killed while waiting at bus stops. Two-thirds of those children were hit by the school bus as it pulled away, according to federal figures.
School children often think of the school bus as a friendly creature, driven by someone they know, crowded with their friends.
Younger children tend to act more impulsively, hurrying to get on or off the bus and are less likely to be alert to traffic dangers.
They're also shorter, which means two threats to their safety: They can't see over cars, hedges, and other obstacles, and drivers, in turn, can't see them.
Youngsters need to learn to respect the bus while standing outside it, and to treat it as a very big, unpredictable truck with a driver sitting too far above the ground to see them easily.
To accomplish those goals, the NHTSA and officials of the University of Georgia's traffic safety program offer the following advice to parents:
---Parents, or a much older youngster, should walk a child to and from the school bus stop. Children under 10 are generally less able to handle unexpected dangers. Until they are in middle school and are able to walk to school by themselves, it's a good idea to have an adult at the school bus stop when their child gets on or off the school bus.
---Don't let children be late for the bus. A hurried, worried child is likely to be less attentive to traffic.
---When children are waiting at the school bus stop to get on the bus, have them step away from the curb (about three big steps back) when the school bus approaches. Then they can step forward after the bus stops completely and the school bus driver opens the doors.
---Remind your youngsters to never stick their arms or legs or any other part of their body out the window while riding the school bus.
--Teach children to walk away from the bus quickly after leaving it and to stay on the sidewalk or otherwise off the street until the bus pulls away.
---Remind children that if they drop something under or near the bus, they should leave it there until the bus pulls away. Adults should tell their children clearly that they would much rather have a book or jacket ruined than risk them being run over trying to retrieve the object.
---Dress bus riding children in high-visibility clothing, especially on dark winter days. If the children wear dark clothing, give them a light-colored scarf or bright lunch box.
---Youngsters shouldn't walk near the bus close to the street while talking or texting on a cell phone. Tell them to always keep a distance between themselves and the bus.
---Tell youngsters not to cross a street until the bus has come to a complete stop. The red stop lights will be on, and the driver will signal when it is safe to cross. Make sure youngsters know not all drivers stop for school bus lights, so always look to the right and left to make sure all traffic has come to a complete stop before they step into the roadway.
---Youngsters should always cross in front if the bus at a distance so they can see the driver and the driver can see them.
Teaching youngsters these important school bus safety rules does a double dose of good. It's a gift that keeps on giving: It lengthens the odds of keeping youngsters safe during the school year, and anytime they're around motor vehicles.
