I am a little late in talking about Year’s Resolutions. I don’t make New Year’s Resolutions but more of goals for the year.
2023 is going to be a good year!
There, I have declared 2023 as a good year!
I have found that we get back what we expect. If we go into a day, week, month or year thinking it is going to be bad, then it will be.
If we go into the day, week, month or year expecting it to be good, we will find ourselves doing things to make our time a good experience.
There are things out of our control that we can look at as a negative, but it is our reaction to those things that will make them a negative experience or a positive experience.
This is a time to reflect on what we accomplished in the past year as we look to what we want the upcoming year to be.
I have often said that I could write a book on how to make healthy choices in the foods we eat or the amount of exercise we should do, but I have never been very good at executing those things.
Well, in 2022, I actually made a little advancement in the area of healthy choices in foods. I began to make small changes and when presented with options, I would choose the healthy choice more often than the unhealthy choices.
That does not mean that I did not splurge and eat foods that were not exactly considered a healthy choice, but I did make the right choice more often than the bad choice.
The results were that my blood work got better, I was able to reduce the amount of medicine I was taking and I lost some weight.
Now that I have proven to myself that I can increase my overall health I am now more aware than ever about the choice I make.
I have come to realize that doctors can prescribe medication to help with health issues, but we are the only ones that can actually affect our overall health.
Now if I can figure out how to make exercise something that I look forward to rather than coming up with every excuse imageable of why I can’t or just simply don’t want to.
I had a friend who said he would take up jogging as soon as he saw someone doing it with a smile on their face.
I need something to do rather than just exercising for the sake of exercising. I have looked into pickle ball. That is something I can get behind, but have yet to talk any of the folks in my circle to try it with me.
I need an activity that will give me exercise.
As I get older, I realize that I can’t abuse my body the way I did in my youth and if I expect it to hold out for 20 plus more years, I have to take better care of myself.
Here’s to a great 2023 of making good choices and choosing to have a great year.
