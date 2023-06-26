I have the honor of serving on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Press Association. This past weekend we had our Annual Press Conference in Jackson where members of newspapers from across the state come together.
On Friday evening we had a past president dinner to honor all those who served as President of the Press Association.
What a great evening re-connecting with some folks that served as the President of the Association, where many of them have since retired.
Catching up with old friends that I have made over the years from newspapers across the state was such a joy.
We have several new faces that have joined newspapers across the state that gave me another opportunity to make new connections.
The conference ends with a Saturday Awards luncheon, giving out awards for works of excellence.
The Pontotoc Progress always comes away from these awards programs with a multitude of awards and recognitions.
This year is no different. Chelsea Williams walked away with a total of 20 awards. She garnered one first place, 12 second place and seven third place awards.
The Progress took home second and third place for the Silver Dollar Idea.
The top award is for General Excellence where the Pontotoc Progress won second place in two categories for the work by Chelsea Williams.
The staff at the Pontotoc Progress works tirelessly every week to give you the best newspaper they can and try each week to make the paper better than it was the week before.
Everyone on this staff cares deeply about the newspaper and this community.
Every year when these awards are given out, I am humbled by the recognition they receive from their peers.
I am proud to have the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors for the Press Association and am so proud of the Pontotoc Progress for the work this staff does each week.
What a blessing it is to be able to work at a place doing what I enjoy and serve a community that I love and to work alongside of the best group of people that take so much pride in what they do.
Congratulations Chelsea for another stellar year.
