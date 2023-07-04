In the June 28, 2023, edition of the Pontotoc Progress, Chico Harris of Oxford made several attacks against David Helms and the staff at the Progress. Incredibly, he maliciously attacked David's and the staff's commitment to education.
I don't know Mr. Harris, but I do know David Helms and the staff at the Progress. Consistently, David and the staff at the Progress have displayed a strong commitment to all the schools in Pontotoc County. Each year, they tirelessly cover all areas of school life, e. g., academics, extracurricular activities, sports, student life, etc. The Pontotoc Progress has always been an effective agent for progress in Pontotoc County, including in the area of education.
Ironically, in the very issue that Mr. Harris attacks the Pontotoc Progress's commitment to education, there is a front page article about the summer reading program. In addition, there is a full page devoted to pictures of Pontotoc County students attending the reading program. In addition, there is an article entitled Help Your Children By Reading To Them. In addition, four pages were devoted to athletics at all three schools.
So don't tell me that David Helms and the Pontotoc Progress aren't committed to education. I've seen firsthand that they have a strong and abiding commitment to education in all of Pontotoc County.
Thank you,
Jerry Horton, Ecru
Former Student, Teacher, and Superintendent in the Pontotoc County School District
