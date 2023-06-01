Monday, Americans celebrated Memorial Day.
It is a day set aside to remember those who gave up their lives for us in military service — to remember those to whom we owe a debt for the lives we lead.
The words "to remember those to whom we owe a debt" roll off our lips effortlessly, even though polls show many Americans have no idea why we celebrate Memorial Day.
Mouthing the words is easy.
But what if it was actually payback time, and each of us — if we were able and of age — had to step up for mandatory military service?
What would many of us do?
Too many of us have turned into delegators -- we have other people do things for us.
Others fix our food, watch our kids, clean our houses, wash our car or truck.
And others do the fighting and dying for us.
Since the draft went out of favor and died, we've delegated military service to a few men and women who volunteer for it.
Those who wear our nation's uniforms are mostly middle-class, working folk, from the South and West, where people take the tradition of military service seriously.
The rest of you -- kids fresh out of high school or college, upper middle class folk, the wealthy, those from California and such like places? Well, you're excused.
A lot are excused: Polls show that less than one percent of our population serves or has served in the military.
Granted, everyone’s not physically mentally able to serve in the military. But far more can than do.
We worry about the millions of illegal immigrants here who aren't citizens, hence can’t serve, but seek the advantages of a nation many have died to defend.
In many ways we're staring at the mote our neighbor's eye and overlooking the log in our own.
There are millions more people here who are legal citizens, capable of serving, but who don’t serve. Those certified, born in the USA, card-carrying citizens have delegated the very beating heart of citizenship -- serving in the armed forces of one's country -- to others.
This Memorial Day, I thought of a few of those "others." I recalled Rogers, with whom I went through boot camp, his easy smile and way with the girls, killed in Vietnam. I remembered a college classmate's brother killed in Vietnam, and of the horror that corroded her face after she found out. I thought of "Jack Tea" who survived his jet being shot out from under him over North Vietnam, but died in a prison camp.
Why do people join the military? Those in uniform serve the Constitution of the United States of America, which requires that some people set aside the privileges of private life, bear arms, and be willing to serve the rest of the nation.
But too many of us don't share that view. We want all the rights and benefits of citizenship, but when it comes to bearing the responsibilities of it, we delegate.
And that " let someone else do it" attitude starts from the top down, in the National Laboratory for Bad Government at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Does The Prez urge us to buy war bonds to finance our wars and conflicts, or conserve resources or hold scrap metal drives, or even -- perish the thought - consider re-instituting the draft?
Of course not. Instead, he urges us to shop more, and finances the various wars and conflicts we’re involved in by running up a debt so high it’s threatening shut down the government’s ability to pay its bills.
However that situation is resolved, it’s a debt our grandchildren will be paying on.
And instead of re-instituting the draft, a Previous Prez called up the National Guard which was not set up nor equipped to fight foreign conflicts, much less be set down in the middle of a civil war. But the Guard was easy to reach for.
Calling these citizen soldiers to full time active duty avoided having to commit political suicide by drafting mother's sons to fight foreign wars we're embarrassed to lose but afraid to win.
Too many people say nowadays - "This is not my war or conflict,” or "This is not my president." They're wrong. In a very real sense, both are. It's our conflict to end our part in, ours to continue or ours to reconfigure. But it's ours nonetheless.
So is The Prez -- we elected him.
If we are to continue as a nation, there has to be a "we," not a you, me, or them. There has to be "our" President - like him or loathe him - not "your President." We can discuss, debate, fuss, and cavort and as citizens, we should, but at some point we all have to work toward what this country's founders envisioned: wisdom, understanding of the issues, and mutual respect.
In other words, we all have to pull together, like it or not.
The soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, National Guardsmen, and Coast Guardsmen serving around the world -- including a lot of places we never hear about - are there because we as a nation delegated them to go there, even if many of them didn't want to go.
And protesting that "it's not my war" or "not my President" cheapens the enormous sacrifice of those who come home in the cargo hold, not sitting up with the passengers.
Those soldiers who died in national service were fighting in forward areas of the world -- fighting the enemy on faraway soil.
As retired Gen. Harold Cross once put it so eloquently at a Blue Mountain veteran's memorial dedication several years ago, the choice is clear: Fight the enemy on his turf or fight him someday in, say, Blue Mountain.
Every Memorial Day and every other day of the year, it's important to remember those who die in military service have given the ultimate effort to allow us to keep our way of life.
Sadly, too few of us appreciate that fact…
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.