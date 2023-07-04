It is no secret that I do not like to exercise and have even gotten an injury when I did try.
Perhaps I have waited too long to begin an exercise routine. I will just have to rely on staying active in other ways.
My eating habits are a little more healthy than my exercise routine.
I was told once that when God made food for us it was healthy and good, it was when man tried to improve upon God’s work that it became unhealthy.
When I saw this, it confirmed my suspicion all along about exercising.
Exercise might not be the only factors to a long life.
The inventor of the treadmill died at age 54.
The inventor of gymnastics died at age 57.
The world bodybuilding champion died at age 41.
The best footballer in the world, Maradona, dies at age 60.
I don’t do any of those things and rarely do any routine exercise and I have outlived all of them. And then …
The KFC inventor died at 94.
The inventor of Nutella died at 88.
The inventor of Hennessy died at 98.
How did doctors come to the conclusion that exercise prolongs life, when the rabbit is always jumping but it lives for around two years, and the turtle that doesn’t exercise at all, lives over 200 years.
Our grandparents never went to the gym, but they had a farm where they were working a garden and worked in the fields and lived way into their 80’s and 90’s.
They most certainly did not eat what we consider healthy. Grandmother fried everything that came into the kitchen and had something sweet all the time.
We all used to grow a garden and freeze or can our own food. That kept us pretty active to work the garden and pick and prepare the food.
We all began to work and buy food of convenience that was filled with preservatives, that is when it no longer was good for us. We sit in front of the TV and in general have become a society of couch potatoes.
Maybe to solve a lot of our health issues we should to go back to growing our own food.
I don’t think I will be that drastic and try to grow a garden, but I will buy some of those wonderful home-grown vegetables and freeze and can my own food.
