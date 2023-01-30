When’s the last time you flossed with your foot — put your foot in your mouth, complete with shoe and sock?
Standing on your tongue is the end result of fumblemouth.
There are numberless different versions of this plague, but they’re all based on the primary problem of wrapping your tongue around your eyeteeth, which means you can’t see what you’re saying.
Sometimes twisted English can be raised to an art form. The late Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher/manager Yogi Berra used to say, “most people my age are dead.”
He said it while he was alive, of course.
But for the rest of us, we desire nothing more than to see our verbal blunders well and deeply buried.
Here’s a final look at a few of my bloopers over the years before I consign them to a grave. It sure won’t be unmarked, and depending on who reads them, they’ll probably still get up and walk around.
To reread them any time in the next half-century or so, just drop by the Pontotoc Progress newspaper office and ask to see this issue in the bound volumes.
When I first took a job at a newspaper years ago, two girls worked there named Cheryl and Shelia.
Because of the similarity of the first part of their names, I called Shelia Shirley for a while.
About the time I realized no Shirley worked there, Charlene started work. She got called Charlotte, and Charlotte lived about as long as Shirley did.
I finally got the names of Charlene, Cheryl, and Shelia straight — all of them top-drawer at their jobs.
After the first half-year or so it was easy.
There was a fellow who used to come into that office from time to time. Since I try to call most folks by their first name, I called him Dewey.
Come to find out a month or so later that Dewey was his last name, not his first.
After I crawled out from under my desk and apologized, I managed to call him by his right name until I left that newspaper.
Nothing like a good case of embarrassment as a memory aid.
I have worked enough places and crossed enough paths so that memories of many people are bumping around in my mind.
Occasionally the memories cross.
There was a woman named Mary, who was the secretary to a man to whom I frequently talked.
Mary bore an uncanny resemblance to to a Barbara I used to know long ago and far away.
You know by this time what Mary got called the first few times we spoke. My ribs were bruised from frequent humorous pokes from Mary about it.
My former landlady’s brother is named Richard. She has a son named Joe. I don’t know how many times Richard got called Joe before I finally got things sorted out in my head.
But for some strange reason, I never had any trouble remembering Joe as Joe.
My only consolation is that this zaniness happens to others as well as me. Perhaps I infect them.
When I worked in North Carolina, a friend of mine named Morris used to have a boss named Hunter. Morris would call me Hunter almost as frequently as he would Hank, correct himself, then call me Hunter again later that day.
It was a confusion he never overcame, and I knew him and his wife and their youngster — and thought the world of all of them — for several years before I took another job several states away.
Another friend had a boss named Charles. For reasons known only to her, she got us confused, and from time to time I got called Charles.
I never complained. I’ve been called far worse by some folks who knew exactly what they wanted to call me, and didn’t have me confused with anything human.
Well, I hope you enjoyed these peeks into my past. I like bringing humor into folks’ lives.
Sometimes I bring them a whole lot more humor than I intended, but that’s another column or two.
There might be some folks who never fumble mouthed a name, but to quote Hank Wiesner, “they’re in the vast minority.”
