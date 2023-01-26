A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
General Manager
I have heard about this but never experienced it until Thursday at Walmart.
Random acts of kindness.
I stopped at Walmart to pick up a couple of storage bins for the office and decided I would just go into Subway there and grab a sandwich to save time going to another location to get lunch.
There was a lady in front of me getting her sandwich dressed when I order mine.
As they were dressing my sandwich the lady in front of me was paying and she paid for my sandwich too.
As she got her sandwich she turned and just simply said, have a blessed day.
I couldn’t believe she did such a kind thing.
I looked behind me to see if I could do the same for the next person, but there was no one else in line.
I thought about that several times over the next few days.
As I was getting dressed on Friday morning I had the TV on and they were doing a segment about how doing random acts of kindness will improve your mental health.
As a recipient of a random act of kindness, it gave me a feeling of happiness, but more importantly it made me realize that I needed to extend that to others.
We don’t have to buy someone’s lunch, breakfast or coffee for the person behind us in the drive thru, to do something to brighten someone’s day.
In today’s economy it might be difficult for some people to spend that extra money.
There are numerous ways we can do random acts of kindness for people around us.
We all do things for our family and friends but when was the last time we helped a stranger.
We can open a door, help someone load their groceries or items into their car or take the shopping cart to the cart rack.
If we all began to be kind to everyone around us just imagine what a difference we could make in people’s attitude and just put a smile on someone’s face.
We never know what someone might be going through in their life and if some small act of kindness could make their day just a tiny bit better what a better world we would have.
Hope you find a way to extend a random act of kindness and to the lady that bought my lunch, thank you and you did make me smile and made my day a little better.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
regina.butler@djournal.com
Lisa is the general manager of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.