Every year in January, thousands of Americans trek to our nation’s capital to march on behalf of the unborn. Yet this year’s March for Life was different. For the first time in 50 years, those who gathered did so free from the moral blight of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Last summer, the Supreme Court reversed this historic injustice in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case out of Mississippi. As a result of that ruling, states are now free to protect life in the womb.

