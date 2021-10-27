At the October 19 board meeting Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor asked Pontotoc Aldermen to consider adopting an ordinance which would allow and regulate the use of golf carts (low speed vehicles) on certain streets in Pontotoc.
In July the Mississippi Legislature passed a bill allowing cities to legalize the use of golf carts on certain public roads and streets with a speed limit of 30 mph or less.
Chief Tutor presented board members with copies of a proposed ordinance which would authorize the operation of golf carts on certain streets to reach a connection to the Tanglefoot Trail in the city of Pontotoc.
“Right now it’s not legal to operate a golf cart on the streets of Pontotoc but we’re proposing to pass an ordinance making it legal within the guidelines of the bill passed by the legislature,” Tutor said. “Up to this point our enforcement with golf carts on the street has been complaint driven only.”
“We want folks to be able to use golf carts on certain streets to get to the trail and enjoy riding Tanglefoot but we need to pass an ordinance making it legal.”
Chief Tutor stressed that the state law passed earlier this year does not legalize the use of ATVs or side-by-side vehicles on public roads.
“The state law and the ordinance we’re proposing would be for golf carts, no ATVs or side-by-side vehicles,” Tutor said.
According to the proposed ordinance, “low-speed vehicle means any four-wheeled electric or gas powered vehicle capable of a top speed greater than 20 mph, but less than 25 mph and is equipped with a parking brake, head lamps, tail lamps, seat belts, rear view mirror, horn, reflective triangle and front and rear turn signals.”
To operate a golf cart on the street a valid driver’s license, temporary driver’s permit and proof of insurance will be required.
Golf carts would not be allowed on any state highway other than to cross the highway to another city street or gain access to the Tanglefoot Trail.
Golf carts would not be allowed on the following highways in the city of Pontotoc:
-Main Street-Highway 41;
-Oxford Street-Highway 278;
-Highway 15:
-Highway 9 North and Highway 9 South;
-Highway 345.
However, the proposed ordinance would permit golf carts “to cross certain street and roads that exceed the 30 mph speed limit, but only for the purpose of crossing these streets or roads, in which case the shortest traveling distance to access the Tanglefoot Trail.”
Golf cars would have to be registered with the Pontotoc Police Dept. and a $20 registration fee would be required. The one time $20 permit would not expire unless ownership of the cart is transferred to another person.
All golf cart owners would also have to sign a liability disclaimer.
“We’ve given the board an ordinance to consider,” Tutor advised. “Approval, or making changes, will be up the board.”
In other new business, Cedar Creek Drive resident Josh Hill asked the board to consider installing two speed bumps to help stop motorists from speeding in that neighborhood.
“There’s at least nine children on that street and safety is the issue,” Hill told the board. “You can put the speed bumps on either side of my driveway section of the street and that way I would be the only resident who would actually have to drive over them.”
Board member Lena Chewe said that the board needs to know if there are any residents on the street that would oppose installation of the speed bumps.
“Not long ago we installed some and in a few weeks residents came back and asked the city to take them up,” Chewe noted.
Hill said he would petition residents on Cedar Creek to see how they felt and get back with the board.
In another matter the board voted 3-1 to approve a motion allowing the law firm of Watkins and Eager to set up the framework for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for developers such as motels.
Mayor Bob Peeples said Watkins and Eager had approached the city about the TIF issue and no retainer or cost is involved in the initial phases of establishing a TIF alternative.
Alderman David Anderson said TIF is a major plus in motel recruiting.
“This would certainly be a boon to have in place to have meaningful discussions with motel developers,” Anderson said. “The availability of TIF comes up immediately when you talk with someone about building a motel. This would give us a level of expertise when negotiating.”
Alderman Jeff Stafford voted against the motion.
“We usually get quotes or advertise and I don’t feel this puts us on a level playing field,” Stafford said.
“We’re not contracting with them at this point,” Mayor Peeples responded. “This is a service they offered and no retainer involved for further talks.”
Other new business items approved by the board included:
-hiring Hunter Owens as a gas department employee effective Oct. 20;
-paying Computer Universe out of tourism funds for a $1,399.00 invoice to purchase a Lenovo Thinkbook needed to operate the music speakers in downtown Pontotoc;
-hiring Mallory Sullivan as a full-time patrol officer effective Oct. 25 to replace Capt. Mark Baldwin who is retiring;
-purchase two new updated handheld devices, charging port, undated software, device warranty and training schedules totaling $9,128.00 from Itron as a single source purchase for the gas department;
-accept a lowest and best bid of $10,035.34 for purchasing a Gator for the park and rec department;
-declared two police cars as surplus property after the arrival of new police vehicles;
-the sale of those two surplus police cars to Smithville Police Dept. for $17,000 for the pair;
-accepted an offer from PEPA to install new LED street lights on Main Street at an operating cost of $11.40, versus $11.52 cost for the old light fixtures;
-advertise for a city mechanic; current mechanic Mike Kelly is retiring April 1, 2022.
Consent agenda items passed included:
-set Nov. 1, 2021, gas rates at $9.15, based on an O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $5.15;
-use city credit card to purchase a truck bed cover for Dodge Ram police vehicle at price of $440.88 from Amazon.